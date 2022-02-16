Inspired By book series helps families discuss Rare Diseases

Raleigh, N.C. — As we all know, February is Black History Month, serving as part celebration and part reminder to continue the work of making sure that the stories and contributions of Black Americans are a part of our collective knowledge. As a school librarian, it has been really exciting to see the options for books that share and celebrate these stories grow over the last few years. From biographies to historical nonfiction and fiction alike, there is a lot to learn from and enjoy. However, having more choice and variety is only the first step. For these stories of change, bravery and innovation to become a part of general knowledge, they need to be read.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO