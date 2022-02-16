ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

No one injured after Youngstown house shot up

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after over 25 shots were fired late Tuesday at a South Side house.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to 1600 block of Everett Avenue for gunfire. Reports said a man in a home there said he was awakened by gunfire and realized his home was shot up.

Police: Woman charged after making threats against New Castle school

Reports said most of the damage appeared to be on the side of the house where the man’s bedroom is located.

Officers collected 26 shell casings from the street and the driveway, reports said.

Hazmat team clears Masury home

A hazmat team and fire department ventilated a house at the 600 block of Lane Street SE Saturday afternoon after the homeowner mixed multiple household cleaners.
