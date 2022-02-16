ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Bay Area residents enjoy first day of mask mandates being lifted

By Will Tran
 3 days ago

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday is the day millions of people in California have been waiting for.

POLL: What will you do: mask on or mask off?

Vaccinated people can now walk into most locations and not be forced to wear their masks as the mask mandate expired at midnight.

This applies to eight of the nine Bay Area counties — except Santa Clara County. The county still wants its COVID numbers to drop down a little more before restrictions are eased.

Tuesday was the last day of California’s indoor mask mandate, which was reinstated in December as cases of the omicron variant increased.

However, individual businesses still have the option to enforce masks for their guests if they want.

Across the state, masks will still be required in schools, public transit, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and senior care facilities.

If you’re going to the gym, your mask no longer has to be part of your workout gear — You now have a choice to either wear a mask or don’t.

As of Wednesday morning, it seemed like a mixed bag — some wearing masks, some not.

Many tell KRON4 that they will continue to wear a mask and some will say goodbye to the mask but both crowds agree that having the choice is good.

All Bay Area counties, except one, will lift indoor mask mandate

One gym member at 24 Hour Fitness in San Ramon says he appreciates the mask mandate being lifted.

“I’m tired of it.  At work, I’m dealing with COVID, protocol, and everything else. I’m done with it tripled vaxxed. Had it. Not worried about it.  We need to get on with our lives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

