Holmes CC Ridgeland to host career fair

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders announced Holmes Community College (HCC) Career-Technical Education (CTE) will hold a Career Fair on the Ridgeland campus.

The event will be on February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the McGowan Workforce Training Center.

Participants are asked to bring an updated resume. They’re also asked to dress business casual or business professional.

Admission to the Career Fair is free.

