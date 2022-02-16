ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Holmes CC Ridgeland to host career fair

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nC9w1_0eGDQhWp00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders announced Holmes Community College (HCC) Career-Technical Education (CTE) will hold a Career Fair on the Ridgeland campus.

The event will be on February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the McGowan Workforce Training Center.

Madison County Schools to host district-wide career fair

Participants are asked to bring an updated resume. They’re also asked to dress business casual or business professional.

Admission to the Career Fair is free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson woman celebrates 102nd birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered to celebrate a local woman’s monumental birthday. Doris Covington turned 102 on Saturday, February 19. Originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to her family. Covington has 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In her youth, she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

State wrestling tournament held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wrestling in Mississippi has been a known sport since the early 1970s. The first state tournament for high school students was held on Saturday, February 19. The Mississippi High School Activities Association brought out dozens of wrestling fans to watch 150 boys and 10 girls go head to head with hopes […]
WWE
WJTV 12

Three Ole Miss students named Truman finalists

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi juniors have been named finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Jilkiah Bryant, a junior public health and health sciences major from Macon; Andy Flores, junior public policy leadership and philosophy major from Ocean Springs; and Alex Bush, a junior psychology major from Denver, are the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

JPS virtual forums to be held on signs of depression

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be hosting two virtual forums about signs and symptoms of depression. Students, parents, JPS team members and community partners are invited to attend. Counselors and social workers with Marion Counseling Services will hold the forums on Monday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Click […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Ridgeland, MS
City
Madison, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Sports
Ridgeland, MS
Education
WJTV 12

MDE provides math coaches to schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will provide 15 new math coaches to 30 K-8 public schools beginning February 22, 2022. Officials said the coaches will provide instructional support to teachers and improve student outcomes. On February 17, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to approve $1.6 million in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium gate named after Peck family

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) named a gate at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Peck family following a $250,000 donation. Betty Peck, widow of Patrick Barry “Pat” Peck, donated $250,000 to the school. The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation then named Gate 37 of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after her family. “Our grandsons have […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Runners geared up for the Blues Marathon in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes were on the finish line as dozens participated in the 15th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Saturday, February 19. The event included 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon relay races. A legacy continued with roughly 1,500 runners from all 50 states. “We have a tradition. We like to do a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holmes Cc Ridgeland#Holmes Community College#Hcc#Cte#Participants#The Career Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Belhaven University joins Collegiate Conference of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University is one of nine member institutions of USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) that have officially formed as a new Division III athletic conference. The new conference was approved by the NCAA. The Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) will include Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners prepare for Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists. “I’m very excited to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Kids Fest coming to Jackson in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kids Fest Jackson will be held at the Mississippi Trademark on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature mini-figure displays, bounce houses, costumed heroes, princesses, community organizations, video games, and tabletop games. General admission is $15, tickets can be purchased online.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot. You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New procedure to correct cataracts offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts. Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts. Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free health screenings available in Jackson for BHM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26. The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free: Home COVID test kits Blood pressure test Glucose test Cholesterol test Body Mass Index test HIV/STD Substance Abuse High-risk sexual behaviors Hepatitis […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson goes virtual for Friday due to power outage

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A power outage from Thursday’s storms affected Velma Jackson High School in Madison County on Friday, February 18. Leaders with the Madison County School District announced the high school will transition to distance learning for Friday. All other MCS campuses will operate as usual with in-person school.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $50K jackpot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi Lottery player won Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, scoring the $50,000 jackpot. The Mississippi Match 5 numbers from Thursday night’s drawing were: 09, 20, 25, 31 and 35. The lucky player matched all five numbers. The ticket was purchased from 49 Exxon at 1970 Jerry Clower Boulevard […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Dixie National Rodeo events for Feb. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The schedule of events for Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, is as follows: Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 18, 2022 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson gives Convention Center $570K for utility bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved $570,000 for the Capitol City Convention Center. The Northside Sun reported the funding will go toward the facility’s utility bills and other expenses for the remaining fiscal year. Council President Virgi Lindsay said the funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and not the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy