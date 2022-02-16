ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sage Therapeutics - Biogen Partnered Depression Drug Meets Main Goal In Late-stage Study

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) said zuranolone combined with a standard of care antidepressant met the primary goal of showing rapid and significant reduction in depressive symptoms in...

Sage and Biogen, BMS Boast Positive Data in Depression, HCM

With positive results from another Phase III study in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen are on their way to potential approval of a new therapeutic. This morning, the two companies announced positive topline results from the Phase III CORAL study of zuranolone. Data showed that zuranolone demonstrated a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three days over a two-week treatment period.
Healx and Ovid Therapeutics Partner on Fragile X Therapy

New York-based Ovid Therapeutics and Healx have entered a strategic partnership to investigate the compound gaboxadol to treat Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). Healx, a U.K.-based company, has secured from Ovid an exclusive option to license rights to develop and commercialize gaboxadol. Ovid will receive milestone payments for specific clinical, regulatory, and commercial achievements associated with the drug’s development in addition to tiered royalties for marketed therapies containing gaboxadol.
Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Phathom Pharma's Digestive Disease Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) reported topline results from the PHALCON-NERD Phase 2 study of vonoprazan as an on-demand therapy to relieve episodic heartburn in non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD). All three vonoprazan dose levels met the primary endpoint and were statistically significant compared to placebo in the study. Within...
Phathom says mid-stage study for vonoprazan in gastroesophageal reflux met main goal

Announcing topline data from its PHALCON-NERD trial for vonoprazan, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) said that the experimental on-demand therapy for episodic heartburn met the main goal in subjects with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD). In reaction, Phathom (PHAT) shares have added ~9% in the post-market on Wednesday. In the Phase 2...
Sage's Depression Drug Improves Symptoms, But Durability Concerns Sink Shares

Sage Therapeutics Inc's drug helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, but investor concerns over how long the treatment's effect would last sent the drug developer's shares down 17% on Wednesday. In a study among 440 patients with major depressive disorder, the drug, zuranolone, taken along...
Innovent Biologics' cholesterol drug IBI306 meets main goal in 2 studies

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) said the main goal was met in two Chinese registration studies of IBI306, anti-PCSK-9 monoclonal antibody. The CREDIT-1 study was in non-familiar hypercholesterolemia (non-FH) patients at high/very high cardiovascular risk and the CREDIT-4 study was in patients with hypercholesterolemia including non-FH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in China.
Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 11.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Wall Street raised questions about the durability of the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder that Sage is developing with Biogen Inc. . Biogen's stock was up 0.7% in premarket trading. The companies had announced Monday morning that zuranolone met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial; however, some analysts still have concerns about the commercial appeal of the drug, if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The data demonstrated that there was no statistical difference between giving zuranolone with an antidepressant and an antidepressant with placebo at the 42-day mark. "Some suggestion of near-term durability would be key to broaden commercial uptake of the agent (and perhaps ensure FDA comfort with the consistency of effects across the studies)," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams told investors on Monday. Sage's stock is down 48.4% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.2%.
Novel study predicts depression and PTSD risk after trauma

Patients physically recovering from traumatic injury are at risk for experiencing psychological distress, particularly depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Early identification of depression and PTSD risk while under the care of the trauma service is essential to supporting the comprehensive recovery of injured patients. Predictive screeners provide one effective...
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron-Sanofi Halt Late-Stage Dupixent Study, Agios Gets FDA Nod, Safety Scare For GSK's RSV Vaccine, Shockwave Jumps On Earnings

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Agios's Metabolic Disorder Treatment Receives FDA Approval. (NASDAQ: AGIO) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Pyrukynd (mitapivat) in the U.S. for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare, debilitating, lifelong hemolytic anemia, or an accelerated destruction of red blood cells.
What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
