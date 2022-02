VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly hit a woman with his car and moved her body. Colby Delea Martin, 29, of White Pigeon, was arraigned Feb. 16 in Van Buren County District Court on one felony count of open murder, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said. That charge was added to charges filed against Martin on Sept. 23 of manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death when at fault and concealing the death of an individual.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO