ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators becomes the NHL’s career scoring leader. He scores his 143rd goal to surpass Joe Malone in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

1924 — Johnny Weissmuller sets a world record in the 100-yard freestyle swim with a time of 52.4 seconds.

1926 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Helen Wills 6-3, 8-6 in Cannes, France, in their only tennis match against each other.

1928 — Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom successfully defends his 1920 and 1924 Olympic figure skating title, with Austrian Willy Bockl finishing in second place as he did four years earlier.

1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Gus Dorazio in the second round in Philadelphia to defend his world heavyweight title.

1955 — Mike Souchak establishes the PGA 72-hole scoring record with a 257 at the Texas Open. Souchak starts with a record-tying 60 at San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park course and ends with a 27-under-par, beating the previous low for a 72-hole event by two shots.

1968 — The Basketball Hall of Fame opens in Springfield, Mass.

1974 — Richard Petty wins his second straight Daytona 500. It’s the fifth Daytona 500 title for Petty, who also won in 1964, 1966, 1971 and 1973.

1992 — Raisa Smetanina wins a gold medal with the Unified Team in the 20-kilometer cross-country relay to set the career Winter Olympics medal record with 10. Smetanina, 39, also becomes the oldest champion and the first to win a medal in five straight Winter Games.

1994 — San Antonio’s David Robinson records the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks in the Spurs’ 115-96 win over Detroit.

1998 — The U.S. women’s hockey team wins the sport’s first Olympic gold medal. Sandra Whyte scores on an empty-netter with 8 seconds left to give the United States a 3-1 victory over Canada.

2010 — Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso finish 1-2 in the downhill at the Vancouver Olympics. It’s the first time since 1984 that the U.S won gold and silver in a women’s Alpine event.

2013 — Danica Patrick wins the Daytona 500 pole, becoming the first woman to secure the top spot for any Sprint Cup race.

2014 — Meryl Davis and Charlie White win the gold medal in ice dance, the first Olympic title in the event for the U.S..

2018 — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu becomes the first man to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title since Dick Button in 1952.

.___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Friday Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after talks on economics...
NFL
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Johnny Weissmuller
Person
Suzanne Lenglen
Person
Joe Louis
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
Person
Julia Mancuso
Person
Helen Wills
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nhl#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens#Austrian#Pga#Daytona#The Unified Team#Nba#Spurs#Americans
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
NHL

Cozens fined $2,235.42 for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

ATHLETES ON: Resilience and bouncing back after a setback

BEIJING — (AP) — Whether it's a sidelining injury or a loss on the world stage, Olympic athletes know what it's like to suffer major setbacks — and to bounce back. Most athletes who earn a chance to compete in an Olympic Games do not go home with medals. But many often go home having achieved a personal best: a career-high judging score or a faster race time.
SPORTS
NHL

Lecavalier excited to help out Canadiens as special adviser

Hometown team, legend Beliveau hold special place for Cup winner with Lightning. Vincent Lecavalier has an autographed photo of himself as a young boy meeting Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau. Years later, early in his NHL career, he met Beliveau again, and then once more in Montreal during the 2009...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goaltenders of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy