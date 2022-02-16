ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Blackstone Pays $5.8B To Acquire Preferred Apartment Communities: What You Need To Know

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) for $5.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. What Happened: The acquisition values Preferred Apartment at $25 per share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date before...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Preferred Apartment Communities agrees to go private in $5.8 billion deal

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired for $25 a share, or about $5.8 billion, in a take-private deal by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a REIT managed by Blackstone Group Inc. . The deal values Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities at a premium of 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date prior to a report that the company was exploring strategic options including a sale. Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities jumped 7.6% in pre-market trades. The deal includes 44 multifamily communities totaling approximately 12,000 units in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte and Nashville, and 54 grocery-anchored retail assets located mostly in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville and Raleigh. BREIT will also acquire the Company's two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine/preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities CEO said the transaction marks an "excellent outcome for our stockholders." Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, led the deal for the firm. The transaction has been unanimously approved by PAC's board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter. Shares of Blackstone Group fell 0.4% in premarket trades.
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Blackstone’s $5.8 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

King & Spalding and Vinson & Elkins are advising Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on a Blackstone unit’s plan to acquire the real estate investment trust. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is counseling Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust on the transaction, which values Preferred Apartment at around $5.8 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Choice Hotels Intl

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Blackstone Pays#Blackstone Inc#Bx#Apts
Benzinga

How To Trade Roblox Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

On Feb. 9, Roblox broke up bullishly from a bull flag pattern and has been consolidating in a horizontal pattern. Roblox’s higher-than-average volume on Tuesday indicates a high level of trader and investor interest has returned to the stock. TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Bank of America

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $22.88 versus the current price of Graphic Packaging Holding at $20.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher following the completion of the company's Xilinx acquisition. AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow generation in the first year. "The acquisition of Xilinx brings together a highly complementary set of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Digital Turbine

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Digital Turbine. Looking at options history...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anthem Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Anthem. Looking at options history for...
PETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets. Looking at options history...
PETS
Benzinga

Looking At Redfin's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Redfin RDFN. And retail traders should know. We...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shake Shack Whale Trades For February 18

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shake Shack SHAK. And retail traders should know.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Block Stock Slides Through Key Support, But Here's Why A Bounce Looks Imminent

Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) was sliding more than 6% lower on Friday after breaking through an important psychological support zone at the $100 level. The financial services and digital payments company has been severely beaten down since reaching an all-time high of $289.23 on Aug. 5, 2020, plummeting more than 65%. The stock is affected by both the general markets and the cryptocurrency sector due to its business model, which includes CashApp, a mobile payment service and stock and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trading platform.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Verisk Picks CFO Lee Shavel To Succeed Scott Stephenson As CEO

Verisk Analytics Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) Chairman, President, and CEO Scott G. Stephenson plans to retire following the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Stephenson will step down from the Verisk's board. The board chair and CEO roles will be separated, effective following the annual meeting. The company has named Lee M. Shavel,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lumen Technologies Whale Trades For February 18

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lumen Technologies LUMN. And retail traders should know.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy