ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

UNDEATH Drops Gory New Single "Head Splattered In Seven Ways"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndeath is now streaming their gory-as-hell new single "Head Splattered In Seven Ways" alongside a nauseating music video. Though that seems to be the recurring theme with Undeath's new music videos. Undeath will...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Listen: Machine Gun Kelly drops new single, emo girl, featuring WILLOW

Machine Gun Kelly has shared an infectious new single, emo girl, featuring WILLOW. The pair team up for a new pop-punk banger featuring lyrics like, 'I fell in love with an emo girl / I'm in love with an emo girl,' with MGK singing about how, 'She is a monster in disguise / And she knows all the words to the trap songs,' and WILLOW recalling how, 'And when we drive in the car and I say, "Who is this band?" / She says, "You won't understand, it's some next shit."'
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

SAINt JHN Drops A New Single "For The Squadron"

SAINt JHN doesn't operate like most other artists. He refuses to release his songs in conventional fashion, often sharing them with his core fanbase ahead of the official release, gauging popularity before adding them to streaming services. Previously, the Guyanese-American recording artist shared his latest single, "The Best Part Of Life," which was first previewed as part of his world tour announcement (which was later postponed because of COVID). Similarly, SAINt shared his new song, "For The Squadron," exclusively on YouTube last week before the inevitable widescale release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Arch Enemy drop mammoth new single Handshake With Hell

Melodic death metallers Arch Enemy have returned with the mighty new single, Handshake With Hell. The track is lifted from their forthcoming album, Deceivers, which is scheduled to arrive on July 29 via Century Media Records. Accompanying the new release is a video directed by Patric Ullaeus, which you can...
MUSIC
NME

BENEE drops dreamy new single ‘Beach Boy’ and announces ‘LYCHEE’ EP

BENEE has announced the details of her new EP ‘LYCHEE’ as well as dropping the lyric video for new single ‘Beach Boy’. Check it out below. ‘LYCHEE’ arrives on March 4 via Republic Record and will be the follow-up to the New Zealand pop star’s 2020 debut ‘Hey u x’. Her latest single was produced by Greg Kurstin and the EP also features tracks penned by Kenny Beats and Rostam.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Long Island#Music Hall#Cincinnati#Tavern#Undeath#The Acacia Strain#Ma#Ky
hotnewhiphop.com

Tafia Drops Off New Single, "NA NA"

Just one of the countless great new arrivals to hit streaming platforms this week is Tafia's "NA NA," which received a turnt up music video to accompany the two-minute and 18-second long track. Previously, the rapper has delivered singles like "Do You Love Me," "Poet," "Roses," "Flood The Streets," and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Heavy Metal Kings 'Whitesnake' Profiled In REELZ Music Documentary

Reelz premieres Whitesnake: The Story of Their Songs on Saturday, February 19th. The highly anticipated music special takes a deep dive into the London-based band who first took the stage in the late 1970s, and reveals which songs sent the British blues rockers across the Pond to become global music icons.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 10 best Styx songs

Arguably the ultimate pomp rock band, Styx practically invented the genre in the mid 70s. The Chicago band mixed sophisticated musicianship, straightforward melodies and a flair for showmanship, while the core – original vocalist/keyboard player Dennis DeYoung, plus guitarists Tommy Shaw and James Young – ensured the approach remained intact while also constantly being refined, throughout the glory days in the 70s and 80s.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon showcased their unique brand of high-octane indie rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of “The Hardest Cut,” the lead single from the band’s newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The record, which Rolling Stone‘s Jon Dolan proclaimed “the best thing [Spoon has] ever done,” marks a return to the long-standing Texas band’s roots — a wild, guitar-driven affair filled with “killer choruses” and “crafty rock-history updates.” It’s the group’s first release since 2017’s Hot Thoughts. In an interview with Rolling Stone in Sept. 2020, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel detailed the struggles of recording an album during a pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” he said, explaining that the album was near completion until lockdowns and other restrictions put the project on pause. “The Hardest Cut,” which dropped in October, was followed by singles “My Babe” and “Wild.” Spoon will embark on a North American tour in support of the record, kicking off April 6 in Boston and running through early June. More from Rolling StoneBastille Start a Dance Party With 'Shut Off the Lights' on 'Corden'Watch Maxwell's Seductive Performance of 'Off' on 'Colbert'Aly & AJ Down to Netflix and Chill With 'Get Over Here' on 'Kimmel'
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Guitar World Magazine

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album Unlimited Love, drop lead single, Black Summer

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their first album in six years, titled Unlimited Love, and ushered in the news by releasing the LP’s lead single, Black Summer. Set to arrive on April 1, the studio effort will be the band’s first since 2016’s The Getaway, and their first since electric guitar master John Frusciante rejoined the band in December 2019.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Matt Pike of High on Fire makes his solo debut with a psych-rock blowout

Matt Pike has had a long and storied career as a member of pioneering stoner-metal trios Sleep and High on Fire. But the pandemic has been hard on team players, and so this year the guitarist and vocalist is releasing his first solo album, Pike vs the Automaton—a heartbreaking work of cabin fever. He recorded it largely at home with drummer Jon Reid, a current and former bandmate of Pike’s wife, multi-instrumentalist Alyssa Maucere-Pike (in Glory in the Shadows and Lord Dying, respectively). Maucere-Pike also appears on this fierce and flexible album, whose trippy gurgle is redolent of pungent bong water and whose guitars sound like they might shoot fire like in Mad Max: Fury Road. In the press materials for the album, Pike says he set out to make a psychedelic rock record that fans of Sleep and High on Fire would like, and in my opinion he succeeded. “Trapped in a Midcave” is a heavy chugging monstrosity of a riff machine, with fiendishly catchy flourishes of 80s hard rock and metal, a guitar solo that sounds like it’s blasting out of an airlock, and a charming old-school fade-out.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Mimi Barks drops new single and video, RAD

Mimi Barks has today (February 18) unveiled an awesome new single and video, RAD. "I live in a warehouse, shared with 10 other people, called Unit RAD," she explains of the title. "It’s a filth pit and antithetical to the lyrics in my song. The riches of the mind rather than the riches of money itself. Money means nothing if your soul's hurting and you’re not in control of your mind. So, we’re living lavish, ’cause we’re being present. You know your own self-worth before the world does."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy