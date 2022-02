After an alarming collapse during the early pandemic, the number of Black-owned firms in the U.S. has soared. Locally, that trend is holding true. In the Pittsburgh area, lenders with a mission to make capital accessible to groups that have often been shut out by traditional banks are seeing an eager uptake by African American entrepreneurs ready to expand or start a business. With the uncertainty — and layoffs — that the pandemic meant for workers, many people took the opportunity to strike out on their own. This month’s Business of Pittsburgh looks at the numbers and some of the entrepreneurs who have made the jump for themselves.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO