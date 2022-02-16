Briefs: Red Cross to host disaster volunteers information session

Red Cross recruiting local disaster volunteers

UPPER SANDUSKY — The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio needs local volunteers to respond to disasters in their community. To help recruit and train new Disaster Action Team volunteers, the Red Cross will be holding a public information presentation at 6 p.m. on March 3 in the large conference room of the Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 N. Sandusky Ave. in Upper Sandusky.

At the information session, attendees will learn the requirements to be a Disaster Action Team volunteer and will have the opportunity to speak with current volunteers to ask questions and learn about their experiences. Refreshments will be provided at the event. People can attend in person or virtually. RSVPs are requested but not required for in-person attendance. Virtual attendees will need to RSVP to receive a link to the event.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the Red Cross at NEOvolunteer@redcross.org or call 216-431-3328.

Marion Public Health closed Monday

In observance of Presidents’ Day, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday. The closing will affect all divisions of Marion Public Health including the administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, emergency preparedness and WIC.

Additional information can be found at marionpublichealth.org.

New law enforcement recruitment program focuses on college students

CEDARVILLE — The state of Ohio is piloting a new criminal justice program designed to create a pool of pre-qualified, college-educated, law enforcement-mentored candidates for law enforcement agencies in Ohio.

The College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program will pilot at Cedarville University and Central State University during the upcoming spring and fall semesters. The program welcomes qualifying upper-class criminal justice majors with a minimum 3.0 GPA, history of compliance with the program’s six core values — integrity, service orientation, human relations skills, team compatibility, performance-driven and self-control — and professor recommendations to fill out a pre-application.

Candidates who make it past the pre-application phase begin a vetting process that includes a background investigation, polygraph and psychological examinations; physical fitness training and testing; an oral interview; career assessment; medical examination; verification of attendance; and faculty affirmation that the candidate has lived out the program’s core values.

Following this vetting process, a student is fully accepted into the program. They will continue with bi-weekly professional development workshops, physical training, police car ride-alongs and officer mentorship.

Students who graduate from the program are guaranteed a position at one of the participating Ohio law enforcement agencies.