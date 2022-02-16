ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Find groomed trails for cross-country skiing at this Colorado Springs-area park

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Mueller State Park staffers are grooming trails for cross-country skiing when conditions allow.  Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Mueller State Park continues to position itself as a solid option for cross-country skiers in the Pikes Peak region.

The Teller County site recently posted a map on its Facebook page highlighting routes that are groomed after snowfall. Conifer Ridge is a half-mile warm-up on a campground road that's adjacent to another groomed road leading to Grouse Mountain trailhead. Both are relatively flat, while just west of them, skiers can follow corduroy along the gently rolling Black Bear Trail, a 3-mile "lollipop" loop.

Mueller officials last year announced grooming as "a new amenity." With 50-plus miles of trail through woods and meadows that tend to pack with powder above 9,500 feet, the broader terrain lends itself to enthusiasts on skis and snowshoes.

Mueller's website lists non-groomed options, ranging from the beginner Outlook Ridge to more intermediate trails marked as Elk Meadow and School and Lost ponds to the advanced, 7-mile Cheesman Ranch Trail. Snowshoers are asked to keep to the side of ski tracks.

“We are not a ski area and we’re not trying to be,” park Manager Brian Kerrigan said in a previous news release. “This is perfect for those who want to spend a day close to home in the outdoors and in the snow. And where else can you ski groomed trails for $9 a day?”

That's the cost of a day pass per vehicle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Ski Area#Skis#Cross Country Skiers#Mueller State Park#Elk Meadow And School
