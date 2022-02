A teaser website opened for a Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary project. While the project will be revealed in full in just 13 days, the website reveals several clues as to what it could entail. The 20th anniversary teaser website has a visual featuring Scar, a prominent character within the narrative of Fullmetal Alchemist. The small bit of text on the website reveals that Scar was not only a significant character, but a popular one as well. It also suggests that Scar could be an important character in whatever this new project is. The teaser website will reveal the project on March 2, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO