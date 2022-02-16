ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Somerset county

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, a current Republican candidate for the U.S. senate visited Somerset county on Wednesday to host a town hall.

Dr. Oz visited the Summit Diner, located on Center Avenue in Somerset where he met and chatted with locals. While visiting, Dr. Oz spoke talked to locals to find out what issues were being faced in Somerset.

“I grew up south of Philadelphia, near mushroom capital of the world Kennet Square,” Dr. Oz said. “That’s where my dad said don’t be treated like a mushroom or you’ll be kept in the dark and fed manure all day long. That’s what’s been happening to a lot of people in Pennsylvania.”

    Dr. Oz visting Summit Diner in Somerset County
    Dr. Oz visting Summit Diner in Somerset County
    Dr. Oz visting Summit Diner in Somerset County
    Dr. Oz visting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Some of the families he spoke with expressed their issues with opioids and staffing issues. Dr. Oz responded by expressing his desire to strengthen the border and criticized how the Biden administration for what he called “paying people not to work.”

Afterward, around 9 a.m. Dr. Oz visited Guy Chemical Company Inc. in Somerset to host a town hall event. During the event, Dr. Oz delivered campaign remarks and spoke with the audience.

During the town hall, one crowd member asked him about being called a “Republican in name only”, which is something seen in attack ads. Dr. Oz told the crowd he is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and said his opponent, David McCormick has connections to China.

“Here is the real truth, people care about more what you stand for than where you’re from,” Dr. Oz said. “We need to focus on what really helps Pennsylvania. We’re traveling the whole state.”

    Dr. Oz during town hall at Guy Chemical
    Dr. Oz during town hall at Guy Chemical

We will have more information during our 5 and 6 p.m broadcast as well as update this story when more information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Republican#The Summit Diner#Guy Chemical Company Inc#Guy Chemical Dr Oz
