Music

Molly Lewis :: Transmissions

aquariumdrunkard.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the show, we’re joined by world renowned whistler Molly Lewis. Last year, she released a great EP called The Forgotten Edge via Jagjaguwar. With its exotica and spaghetti western motifs, the EP is a supremely...

aquariumdrunkard.com

treblezine.com

Molly Nilsson : Extreme

Creating ‘80s-influenced goth-pop in 2022 is tricky. Artists inevitably run the risk of being too stylistically aligned with the stalwarts of the genre, but they also have to determine where and how to push their own ideas to the forefront. The wrong balance can end up alienating, particularly for listeners who have worshipped at the altar of gloom, glam, and groove for four decades now.
aquariumdrunkard.com

James Ilgenfritz, Brian Chase, Robbie Lee :: Loss and Gain

In the liners to Loss and Gain, contrabassist James Ilgenfritz tells a story about childhood games that helps explain the structure of the record. A group of kids play with an empty refrigerator box, taking themselves on glorious adventures by reshaping the cardboard vessel, continuing to play with it even after the rain reduces it to paper mush. He compares their music to this game, the key factor being the box’s lack of inherent meaning, their music akin to the children’s shaping.
thisis50.com

S3nsi Molly – “50 Shades of Paid” – Mixtape!

S3nsi Molly is officially independent, doing things on her own terms without needing a label or management to report to. To celebrate, she unleashes her highly-anticipated project titled 50 Shades of Paid on her 23rd birthday! The 10-track mixtape speaks volumes to her talents as a rapper, hustler, and overall bad bitch.
Pitchfork

Watch Maxwell Perform “Off” on Colbert

Maxwell appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his song “Off.” He also offered “precise advice” for viewers who wrote in with various Valentine’s conundrums, many involving his own romantic status. Check out video of both below. In November, Maxwell performed “Bad...
American Songwriter

Mason Jennings Shares His Life on New LP, ‘Real Heart’

Songwriter and performer Mason Jennings lives right by a lake in Minnesota. In his home, there are large glass windows to look out onto the water. It’s from this vantage point that Jennings wrote many of the songs for his new forthcoming LP, Real Heart, which is set to drop on Friday (February 4). He wrote these songs on his acoustic guitar, singing with the instrument on the demos. Over the past four years, Jennings has done this, amassing a nice collection. To get another artist’s perspective, Jennings sent the batch to his friend and bandmate (Painted Shield), Stone Gossard, of Pearl Jam. At first, Jennings thought he’d drop the guitar and add new instrumentation. But Gossard recognized the central quality the six-string had. It was important for the tender, open-hearted LP. And so Jennings kept it prominent.
NME

Fontaines D.C. are in the studio with Slowthai, Kwes Darko and Dan Carey

Footage has been shared of Fontaines D.C. in the studio with Slowthai among others – see a video of work-in-progress new music below. Video of the Irish band working with the Northampton rapper alongside Slowthai’s longtime producer Kwes Darko and Dan Carey was shared by Carey’s label Speedy Wunderground on Twitter.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Betty Davis, funk singer and ex-wife of Miles Davis

(February 9, 2022) We are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the passing of funk singer Betty Davis, at age 76. Davis was a noted figure for her pioneering work in rock and funk music, as well as for her marriage to jazz great Miles Davis. The North Carolina born Betty...
MarketRealist

Julian Lennon's Net Worth Gets a Bump Thanks to Beatles NFT Auction

An NFT auction of Beatles memorabilia might seem like Julian Lennon trying to up his net worth, which is already $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Julian, son of late Beatles frontman John Lennon, is organizing the auction for a good cause—at least, partly. A portion of the proceeds will go toward his White Feather Foundation, which will use the money to fund the removal of carbon from the atmosphere.
Billboard

Chlöe Bailey Delivers a Sultry Cover of a Minnie Riperton Classic: Watch

Va-va-voom! Chlöe Bailey shared her take on the Minnie Riperton classic “Lovin’ You” via Instagram on Monday (Jan. 24). Wearing a bright purple two-piece set, the elder half of Chloe x Halle showed off her lithe vocals on the 1975 single, cooing, “No one else can make me feel/ The colors that you bring/ Stay with me while we grow old/ And we will live each day in the springtime/ ‘Cause lovin’ you/ Has made my life so beautiful/ And every day of my life/ Is filled with lovin’ you” over breezy acoustic guitar.
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
wvli927.com

Flashback: The Beatles Land In America And Play ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

It was 58 years ago today (February 7th, 1964) that the Beatles landed at New York's JFK Airport launching what has become known as the “British Invasion” and forever changing the face of popular music — along with literally everything that came after — arguably marking the modern world's cultural “big bang.” The group's trip took in three appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show — one being pre-taped prior to their first live appearance, and two full-scale concerts: the first at Washington, D.C.'s Washington Coliseum on February 11th — one year to the day of recording their debut UK album, Please Please Me — and a second show on February 12th at New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Rosanne Cash Weighs In on Neil Young’s Exit From Spotify

On Saturday afternoon, legendary country musician Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash, weighed in on Neil Young’s exit from streaming service Spotify. Rosanne is the daughter of “The Man in Black” and his first wife, Vivian Liberto Cash Distin. She’s Cash’s eldest daughter who followed in her father’s footsteps. Rosanne has carved out a successful career in the music industry since first releasing her own music in the 1980s.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
