WATCH: U.S. women’s hockey team preparing to get chippy vs Canada

Just about every true hockey fan predicted the United States and Canada would meet in the women’s hockey gold medal game again at the 2022 Winter Olympics. And as fate would have it, that’s exactly what the world got with the Canadians reclaiming the gold in Beijing with a 3-2 victory over the Americans.
BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — There was disappointment for the women of Team USA after Mikaela Shiffrin leaves without an individual medal and the hockey team does not defend its gold. On the rink – Russia’s Kamila Valieva has been the center of attention since it came to light that she...
On Day 16, competition concludes with Mikaela Shiffrin and Jessie Diggins, men’s hockey and women’s curling finals and four-man bobsled. All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Saturday, February 19 or the morning of Sunday, February 20. Alpine Skiing. EventTime (ET)How to Watch. Team...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
Embracing the suffering, Jessie Diggins dug deep to clinch bronze for the United States. The win secured the first-ever women’s individual cross-country sprint medal for the United States at the Winter Olympics and just the second overall. Getting into the right position for a surge in the home stretch,...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Therese Johaug brushed off the high winds at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre to breeze to victory in the women's 30km mass start and claim her third individual gold medal of the Beijing Games, which she said would be her final Olympics. The 33-year-old...
BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Finland's men's ice hockey team finally reached the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday by beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 2-1 to claim the final gold medal on offer at the Beijing Winter Games. Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen each had a goal...
Mikaela Shiffrin will travel home empty-handed from the Beijing Winter Games after the United States missed the podium by 0.42 seconds in the mixed team parallel on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old American star, the headline attraction of a US team including River Radamus, Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford, came tantalizingly...
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games starts on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. Sign up for Peacock and watch live now!
