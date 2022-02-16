Rock Out With Rock Star Bingo

The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf, IA) If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. And she’s loving him with that body, I just know it,. Yeah ‘n’ he’s holding her in his arms late,...
Rock Star Bingo rocks The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm!. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. And she’s loving him with that body, I just know it,. Yeah ‘n’ he’s holding her in his arms late,...
The sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver returns to the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, with another mind-blowing lineup of legendary artists. The 2022 headliners include Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe,...
Love Stories from Ballet Quad Cities will be presented Friday and Saturday, February 11 &12, at The Outing Club, Davenport. An intimate performance presented in the style of Ballet Quad Cities for everyone that loves great dancing, moving music and memorable stories, Love Stories features original choreography by Courtney Lyon, Emily Kate Long, Lynn Bowman, and a premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini’s Capricio.
Saturday, February 12, The Speakeasy is pleased to welcome back Bottom’s Up Burlesque! Bottom’s Up is the longest running burlesque troupe in the Quad Cities and is excited to premiere their all new show BLOODY VALENTINE! Flowers and chocolates are so overrated so let the gorgeous performers of Bottoms Up Burlesque show you a darker side of Valentine’s Day with their one-night-only event: BLOODY VALENTINE! Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of show. Those attending must be 18 or older. Doors open at 7 pm and show starts at 8 pm.
Former reality actress Apryl Jones and big screen actor Taye Diggs appear to have sealed their romantic relationship for the red carpet. Although the two notable creatives haven't confirmed they're together, their recent uploads of funny Instagram content and quality time spent together have initiated relationship rumors.
Kate Beckinsale spent some time rocking out in a pink babydoll dress with her "Galentine," and the actress shared the fun on Instagram. In a post on the social media site, Beckinsale and her friend, actress/designer Nina Kate, sported matching Selkie dresses while hanging out, coloring together, and doing some light choreography to hardcore metal.
Kate Hudson’s son is in a relationship! According to reports, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s eldest child Ryder Robinson is dating Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s 19-year-old daughter, Iris Apatow. Ryder made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, sharing two photos...
Kevin Hart is in great shape, as his workout posts on Instagram and fitness webseries on YouTube can all attest. But when it comes to his actual training, the comedian prefers to fly solo, despite some of his buffest fellow celebrities offering to be a gym buddy. In a recent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Hart explained why he flat-out refused to work out with Mark Wahlberg while they were filming the upcoming Netflix original movie Me Time together.
The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
When you're public figure like American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, there are bound to be some strange rumors that come up over time. One of the weirdest things to ever be said about the Clarksville native involves a brownie, a Cedar Falls restaurant, and her sarcastic boyfriend. Poppe has been...
An Australian couple says they had only met three times in person before experiencing the miracle of birth together. In a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 1.3 million views, Alyssa Hodges of Brisbane, said Max Silvy was by her side at the hospital when she gave birth to her son Ollie, despite only matching on Tinder eight weeks prior.
The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
Friday, February 11, the Speakeasy theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is pleased to be presenting for the first time SHOTS THROUGH THE HEART!. What do you get when you mix alcohol with a bunch of lovelorn comedians? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by coming to “Shots Through The Heart” a special Valentine’s Day themed Shots n’ Giggles comedy show!
Kodak Black has a very distinct look that separates him from the rest of his peers, and he can thank his thick dreadlocks for that. But it seems like Kodak is going for a new look after saying goodbye to his locks. On Wednesday (February 16), Yak took to his...
As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
Sharon Stone took to social media to reveal that she'd had a difficult past couple of weeks after a heartbreaking loss in the family. She revealed with her latest Instagram post that she'd lost her dog Joe Stone two weeks ago and finally found the strength to share the news.
Enjoy an amazing night of LIVE Blues with the award-winning, two time Billboard-charting, Avey Grouws Band 8-11 p.m. Friday at the Best Western, 1518 3rd Ave NW Fort Dodge!! Proceeds benefit the Lord’s Cupboard!. The Avey Grouws Band hit #10 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart in 2020 with...
