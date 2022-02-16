ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Rock Out With Rock Star Bingo

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf, IA) If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. And she’s loving him with that body, I just know it,. Yeah ‘n’ he’s holding her in his arms late,...

iheart.com

Love Rocks NYC Returns For Sixth Annual Star-Studded Benefit For GLWD

The sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver returns to the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, with another mind-blowing lineup of legendary artists. The 2022 headliners include Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe,...
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Dancing In With ‘Love Stories’ This Weekend

Love Stories from Ballet Quad Cities will be presented Friday and Saturday, February 11 &12, at The Outing Club, Davenport. An intimate performance presented in the style of Ballet Quad Cities for everyone that loves great dancing, moving music and memorable stories, Love Stories features original choreography by Courtney Lyon, Emily Kate Long, Lynn Bowman, and a premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini’s Capricio.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Valentine’s Burlesque Takes It Risque In Rock Island Tonight

Saturday, February 12, The Speakeasy is pleased to welcome back Bottom’s Up Burlesque! Bottom’s Up is the longest running burlesque troupe in the Quad Cities and is excited to premiere their all new show BLOODY VALENTINE! Flowers and chocolates are so overrated so let the gorgeous performers of Bottoms Up Burlesque show you a darker side of Valentine’s Day with their one-night-only event: BLOODY VALENTINE! Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of show. Those attending must be 18 or older. Doors open at 7 pm and show starts at 8 pm.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Kate Beckinsale Rocks out in Pink Babydoll Dress With 'Galentine'

Kate Beckinsale spent some time rocking out in a pink babydoll dress with her "Galentine," and the actress shared the fun on Instagram. In a post on the social media site, Beckinsale and her friend, actress/designer Nina Kate, sported matching Selkie dresses while hanging out, coloring together, and doing some light choreography to hardcore metal.
Esquire

Kevin Hart Says He Refuses to Work Out With The Rock and Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart is in great shape, as his workout posts on Instagram and fitness webseries on YouTube can all attest. But when it comes to his actual training, the comedian prefers to fly solo, despite some of his buffest fellow celebrities offering to be a gym buddy. In a recent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Hart explained why he flat-out refused to work out with Mark Wahlberg while they were filming the upcoming Netflix original movie Me Time together.
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
104.5 KDAT

Maddie Poppe Squashes Strange Cedar Falls Rumor

When you're public figure like American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, there are bound to be some strange rumors that come up over time. One of the weirdest things to ever be said about the Clarksville native involves a brownie, a Cedar Falls restaurant, and her sarcastic boyfriend. Poppe has been...
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
QuadCities.com

Avey Grouws Brings The Blues To Best Western TONIGHT

Enjoy an amazing night of LIVE Blues with the award-winning, two time Billboard-charting, Avey Grouws Band 8-11 p.m. Friday at the Best Western, 1518 3rd Ave NW Fort Dodge!! Proceeds benefit the Lord’s Cupboard!. The Avey Grouws Band hit #10 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart in 2020 with...
