Gov. McKee to announce plans to run for reelection in coming days, Governor says

MOORHEAD — U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she will run for reelection in 2022. Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor and state senator, defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson in the 2020 election to become the representative of Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, which covers a large part of western Minnesota, from the Canadian border to the southern part of the state. The district includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Willmar.
