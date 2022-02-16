Gov. McKee to announce plans to run for reelection in coming days, Governor says

It's official: a Republican is announcing his candidacy in the race for the position of California's Governor, going directly against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom. State Senator Brian Dahle held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce his candidacy outside of the Redding Civic Auditorium. Dahle represents a rural and conservative part of the state. He is the only Republican that plans to start a campaign to try to defeat Governor Gavin Newsom in the polls later this year. Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer showed his intent to run for governor by filing the paperwork. Faulconer was a prominent candidate in the gubernatorial recall election last September.

