Politics

Gov. McKee to announce plans to run for reelection in coming days, Governor says

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gov. Dan McKee is expected to officially...

www.abc6.com

iheart.com

Republican Senator Brian Dahle Officially Announces Run For Governor

It's official: a Republican is announcing his candidacy in the race for the position of California's Governor, going directly against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom. State Senator Brian Dahle held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce his candidacy outside of the Redding Civic Auditorium. Dahle represents a rural and conservative part of the state. He is the only Republican that plans to start a campaign to try to defeat Governor Gavin Newsom in the polls later this year. Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer showed his intent to run for governor by filing the paperwork. Faulconer was a prominent candidate in the gubernatorial recall election last September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. "I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate," Hogan said at a press conference. "I don't aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed."
MARYLAND STATE
#Wlne
Brainerd Dispatch

Rep. Michelle Fischbach announces she will run for reelection

MOORHEAD — U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she will run for reelection in 2022. Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor and state senator, defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson in the 2020 election to become the representative of Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, which covers a large part of western Minnesota, from the Canadian border to the southern part of the state. The district includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Willmar.
MOORHEAD, MN
NECN

Rhode Island Gov. McKee Lifting Mask Mandate, Vaccination Requirements

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced he would lift the statewide mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirements for indoor public facilities on Feb. 11. He also said, pending an approval of an extension of his emergency powers, he would plan to extend the school mask mandate through March 4, at which point individual districts would have the power to decide on their masking policies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Providence Journal

School leaders cautiously optimistic as McKee announces plan to lift mask mandate

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island school leaders reacted with cautious optimism to Gov. Dan McKee's plan to lift the statewide school mask mandate in three weeks, allowing districts to make their own decisions about whether or not to mask.  With positivity rates and hospitalizations dropping, McKee said the mandate would end March 4, a week after students return...
PROVIDENCE, RI
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Clow will run for reelection to Idaho House

TWIN FALLS — Rep. Lance Clow has announced he will run for District 25 seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives. Clow has served as representative for Twin Falls District 24 for 10 years. Redistricting has given the Twin Falls district the new name of 25, and has also slightly shrunk its geographic footprint.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Washington Times

Republican Governors Association hits airwaves for Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection push in Georgia

The Republican Governors Association has rolled out a new advertisement on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the hopes of boosting his reelection bid. “Under Joe Biden: out of control spending, skyrocketing inflation, an invasion on the southern border,” the narrator says in the ad. “But Georgia has a proven conservative leader fighting back: Governor Brian Kemp.”
GEORGIA STATE
Fremont Tribune

Mark Legband announces he will not run for reelection to Fremont City Council

Fremont City Councilmember Mark Legband will not run for reelection to Ward 1 this November. “I’ve spent eight years of my life working as hard as I can and working for the people of Fremont,” he said. “And I just decided it was time to step aside maybe, let somebody else come in and keep working on growing Fremont together.”
FREMONT, NE
ABC6.com

McKee reacts to decision on Lifespan-Care New England merger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Governor McKee and his team are reviewing the the Attorney General and Federal Trade Commission’s decision to reject the Lifespan-Care New England healthcare merger, the governor’s office told ABC6 News. “From the beginning of this proposed merger, the Governor has said that it was important...
HEALTH
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee to hold briefing on masking policies on Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gov. Dan McKee will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. McKee will be joined by Dr. Jim McDonald, interim director of RIDOH, to provide an update on the state’s masking policies. The briefing will be held at the State...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

R.I. League of Cities & Towns appoints Ernest Almonte as Executive Director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns has announced that Ernest Almonte will be the organization’s next Executive Director after being approved by the Executive Board earlier this Friday morning. He succeeds Brian Daniels who served the 39 communities as Executive Director for five years.
POLITICS
Idaho Statesman

Ammon Bundy drops out as Republican for Idaho governor — but still plans to run

Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, who just recently registered as a Republican, will no longer run in the upcoming GOP primary election, he announced Thursday. Instead, Bundy will run as an independent in the November general election. The Idaho GOP is “corrupt and wicked,” Bundy said in a news release, before airing a lengthy list of crimes committed by and accusations against prominent Idaho Republicans.
IDAHO STATE
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee announces new program to aid first-generation homeowners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Gov. Dan McKee, alongside RIHousing announced FirstGenHomeRI, a new program that will aid fist-generation homeowners by addressing inequities and barriers in homeownership, while also boosting the long-term economic landscape for families who haven’t pursued ownership. The pilot program will offer $25,000 to Rhode Islanders in certain parts of the state, for down payments and closing costs.
PAWTUCKET, RI
New Jersey Globe

Booker says no to possible run for N.J. governor

Cory Booker says he isn’t interested considering a run for Governor of New Jersey in 2025 and said he will seek re-election to the United States Senate in 2026. “I’m focused on the job I have and I’m focused on running for re-election. Gosh, it seems so far from now because I just got re-elected,” Booker said in an appearance on the New Jersey Globe Power Hour on Talk Radio 77 WABC this weekend. “We just re-elected a governor. I’m giving my full support to him in his second term.”
POLITICS

