Cloud is key to transforming physical design

By George Lawton, @glawton
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey by Rescale indicates enterprises are quickly combining high-performance computing platforms and cloud best practices to accelerate product development for physical things like jets, cars, chips, and drugs. The big takeaway is that enterprises are increasingly adopting automation approaches from the world of cloud computing to bring...

venturebeat.com

Forbes

Harnessing The Power Of Digital Transformation Will Be Key To Success For Quality-Focused Organizations In 2022

Morgan Palmer is CTO of ETQ, helping customers achieve success by attaining new levels of excellence through quality for over 25 years. While digital transformation has been in manufacturers’ playbooks for the past few years, the effects of the pandemic, including supply chain disruption and worker shortages, will make it a business necessity in 2022. In fact, according to IDC, “More than half of all information and communications technology (ICT) investment will be linked to digital transformation by 2024.”
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

7 Keys to Create a Happy and Productive Design Team

“How can I make team members happy?” is a vital question, one that doesn't have a simple answer. Every team member is different, so it's impossible to find a universal strategy. Too often, management believes that satisfaction with salary is the most crucial factor driving wellbeing, and there’s no doubt that money is an integral part of work satisfaction, but it's only one part.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Traditional Security Wasn’t Designed For Dynamic Clouds

Steve Riley is a Field CTO at Netskope. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) has taken over the world because it’s easy. With just a few clicks, business units can find an application that’s suitable for a particular business process. They can subscribe to it and immediately start using it — and the IT department might never find out.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Oracle this week announced that Bharti Airtel has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes. With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Oracle's new Telefonica deal shows why telcos are key to the cloud

Oracle on Thursday announced that it's expanding its relationship with Telefonica, working with the Spanish telecommunications giant to grow its cloud business in Spain and the broader market that Telefonica serves. The new arrangement is two-fold: First, Oracle and Telefonica will jointly offer cloud platform-as-a-service and applications to enterprises and...
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

Embrace digital transformation with engineering cloud for tangible business values

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Abhishek Goyal, vice president and global practice head for digital engineering at Infosys, explains the concept of engineering cloud and walks us through the trends, best practices, and solutions in the cloud for transforming engineering functions in product enterprises.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Atomic cloud key to controlling a quantum state without measuring it

Way back when I was still working in the lab, there was a lot of buzz about something called "coherent control." The basic idea was to take the principles of traditional control theory—the same theory that makes things like cruise control work—and apply them to quantum systems. Some...
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro leaked live images reveal key specifications and design

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone - Poco X4 Pro soon. While the company has only stated that the phone might launch in the first half of the year, we already have got access to the images of the phone and the key specifications of the upcoming phone.
NFL
MIT Technology Review

Accelerate hybrid cloud transformation with next-gen data management

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Data within many organizations are fragmented, unsecured, unproductive, and rarely limited to one cloud. Enterprises need unique approaches and modern solutions to simplify data management and derive more value from one of their most valuable assets: their data.
COMPUTERS
AFP

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

US scientists have measured Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity -- which holds that gravity slows time down -- at the smallest scale ever, demonstrating that clocks tick at different rates when separated by fractions of a millimeter. Jun Ye, of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the University of Colorado Boulder, told AFP it was "by far" the most precise clock ever built -- and could pave the way for new discoveries in quantum mechanics, the rulebook for the subatomic world. Ye and colleagues published their findings in the prestigious journal Nature on Wednesday, describing the engineering advances that enabled them to build a device 50 times more precise than their previous best clock, itself a record-breaker, built in 2010. It was more than a century ago, in 1915, that Einstein put forward his theory of general relativity, which held that the gravitational field of a massive object distorts space-time.
SCIENCE

