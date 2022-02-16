ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 61% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Times
 8 days ago
Some 61% of people living in San Juan County are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14, according to data from New Mexico Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Mexico reported 503,623 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Mexico as of Feb. 14 are Los Alamos County (75%), Taos County (72%), Santa Fe County (72%), Rio Arriba County (67%) and Sandoval County (66%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in San Juan County as of Feb. 14:

How many people in San Juan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 73% of people in San Juan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 92,574 people
  • 61% of people in San Juan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 77,890 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New Mexico have been vaccinated so far?

  • 86% of people in New Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,789,696 people
  • 69% of people in New Mexico are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,448,371 people

The Daily Times

