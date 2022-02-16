ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins hire former Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell as QBs coach/passing game coordinator

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Darrell Bevell Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this month in filling out their revamped coaching staff. They've made moves with familiar faces like defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, while looking all the way across the country to bring in new head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins made their most recent hire on Wednesday morning.

Bevell's coaching career began 26 years ago in the same role he was just hired for, as he debuted at Westmar University in 1996. The following season, Bevell served as a graduate assistant with Iowa State, before he concluded his college coaching days with a two-year stay with UConn as the Huskies wide receivers coach.

The Yuma, Ariz., native joined the NFL ranks with the Green Bay Packers in 2000 as an offensive assistant and held that role for three seasons, before serving as their quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2005. Bevell was then named the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator ahead of the 2006 campaign and stayed in that position through 2010.

Bevell's most notable days came from 2011 to 2017 as the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, as he was with the club for the rise of Russell Wilson and the team's back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015. He then served as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 and the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator last season.

The 52-year-old earned some head-coaching experience in each of the last two seasons as well, as he held the interim role for five games with the Lions (going 1-4), and four games with the Jaguars (going 1-3).

