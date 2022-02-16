City of Victoria seeks public housing resident for Victoria Housing Authority board

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria is searching for a resident of public housing to serve on the Victoria Housing Authority board.

The Victoria Housing Authority provides low-income residents with decent housing through its public housing program. It also provides a housing choice voucher program. The mayor appoints board members, and at least one member must reside at a Victoria Housing Authority property.

Recently, Mayor Jeff Bauknight appointed Cynthia Staley, president and executive director of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, to fill a vacancy left on the board. The mayor appointed Staley after the resignation of board chairman Bud Oliver. Oliver served as chairman for two years. Bauknight also appointed board member Raquel Garza to serve as chairwoman.

Mayor Jeff Bauknight

“I’m thankful to Bud Oliver for the contribution of his time and talents to the Victoria Housing Authority board,” Bauknight said. “One additional opening on the VHA needs to be filled by a current VHA resident. I want to encourage residents to apply so that I can appoint a qualified applicant to help provide housing to people who need it most.”

You can apply by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions. You will then fill out the “Application for Appointment” form. Bauknight intends to make an appointment in March.

You can also find more information about the Victoria Housing Authority by visiting www.victoriahousing.org.