Madhya Pradesh Government recognizes Makemyhouse.com as a unique architectural services startup

New York [US], February 15 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) said that 21st-century peacekeeping must be anchored in a strong ecosystem of technology and innovation. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on 'Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations', India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra said, "This is also in line with the Strategy for Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping which seeks to advance the use of technology across the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) themes, including performance, safety and security, politics, protection and peacebuilding. India, during the presidency of the Security Council in August last year, piloted the Presidential Statement on 'Technology for Peacekeeping', the first such UN Security Council document on this topic."He said that India has been a pioneer in UN Peacekeeping, deploying more than a quarter of a million troops over the years in as many as 49 UN Peacekeeping Missions.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO