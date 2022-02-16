ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madhya Pradesh Government recognizes Makemyhouse.com as a unique architectural services startup

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): In a program organized under the Sansad Sewa Sankalp Initiative, Hon'ble Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh, awarded as many as 25 startups of state working on innovative ideas. These startups were selected by a committee of experts after...

Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India

Vivek Khatri, Director of Emizentech, India, says he is proud to be recognized as the “Trending Startups in Jaipur, India’s.” The “HackerNoon” team will step forward with more zeal towards accomplishing their objectives. We accept this acknowledgment as an appreciating tap on our back. We have the warriors who work hard day and even night to meet the customers’ expectations and business objectives.
Live To Inspire join hands with Rishiraj Sanghvi to introduce sustainable development measures for the welfare of society

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): Live To Inspire has recently joined hands with Rishiraj Sanghvi, 14 years young youth of India to inspire NGOs of the nation through the creative social initiative for building sustainable cities and communities with United First. The collaboration will benefit people who are affected...
Global Architect Builder Awards - Biggest International Real Estate Architecture Awards held on 6th February 2022

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/SRV): One of the biggest international real estate awards - Global Architect Builder Awards - were held on 6th February 2022. The online awards ceremony comprised the best firms in the fields of Architecture, Interior DesignReal Estate Development that received recognition for their efforts and marvellous projects.
RDX Digital Solutions make it big at AVA Digital Awards

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): RDX Digital Solutions (RDX), one of the leading digital agencies specialising in websites, e-commerce sites, mobile apps and corporate reports, made it big at the AVA Digital Awards, instituted by the Association of MarketingCommunications Professionals (AMCP). AMCP is one of the oldest, the largest...
Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Entrepreneurs Who Turned $2K into $2M Launch Masterclass on How to Start a Hair Business

Ashley Williams and Khat Brim, the two founders who successfully built a multi-million dollar brand called Hair Are Us, have now launched a virtual masterclass to help aspiring entrepreneurs get started in the industry. Their masterclass is called “Hair Game 101: How to Start Your Own Virgin Hair Business,” and it will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 9pm EST/ 6pm PST.
Amazon, Intel and Other Tech Companies Acknowledge Rejecting Remote Work Could Cost Them Talent

Amazon, Pinterest, Intel and PayPal all acknowledged they could risk losing talent to competitors who offer more appealing job benefits, such as remote or hybrid work, according to securities filings. Silicon Valley tech companies have long faced robust competition for in-demand roles like software engineers. The coronavirus pandemic afforded white-collar...
Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
Issue Briefing: Advancing Toward Digital Agency

Web 3.0 will bring about a step-change in the relationship between people and technology. In screenless environments where we want seamless interaction, how will we ensure agency over data as it is collected and processed in real time?. The experts discuss the power of data intermediaries as a key to...
Leisure Project Is The First Web3 Functional Beverage Designed For Creatives

According to venture capital firm Signal Fire, there are over 2 million professional content creators, aka folks whose full-time job is producing content shared across social media and streaming platforms. According to that same study, the number of amateur creators is much larger, with over 46 million part-time producers. Despite...
Shareholders are putting more pressure on companies over environmental and social issues

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I write frequently in this newsletter about the rise in “stakeholder,” as an alternative to “shareholder,” capitalism. But what that framing ignores is that pressure for companies to perform better on environmental and social issues is increasingly coming from the shareholders themselves.
21st-century peacekeeping must be anchored in strong ecosystem of technology, innovation: India at UN

New York [US], February 15 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) said that 21st-century peacekeeping must be anchored in a strong ecosystem of technology and innovation. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on 'Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations', India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra said, "This is also in line with the Strategy for Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping which seeks to advance the use of technology across the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) themes, including performance, safety and security, politics, protection and peacebuilding. India, during the presidency of the Security Council in August last year, piloted the Presidential Statement on 'Technology for Peacekeeping', the first such UN Security Council document on this topic."He said that India has been a pioneer in UN Peacekeeping, deploying more than a quarter of a million troops over the years in as many as 49 UN Peacekeeping Missions.
GoDysh Receives Patent for their Unique Dish-Discovery and Delivery Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted San Francisco Bay area-based GoDysh Inc. patent number 11182815 that covers "Methods and Apparatus for Dish Ratings and Management System." The receipt of the patent legitimizes GoDysh's unique offering of authenticated user ratings and reviews, enabling diners to view, compare and order customer-favorite dishes within a 45-mile radius.
Building modern business models based on new technologies

Technology has been able to change the lives of human beings extensively. It has become an important determinant of growth. There are different types of business models that are being established on the basis of technology. In fact, technology is considered to be the powerful force that stimulates and facilitates our development and growth.
Hiranandani Estate Thane offers In-Vogue Studio Living at Solitaire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The young 'gradually-evolving' homebuyer's segment in India has acquired the taste of homeownership out of the pandemic blues. The covid crisis has brought forward the vitality of the idea of owning a home as a safe haven. Studio apartments are the perfect entry-level...
eXp India hosts a Power Packed Session for Real Estate Agents to create a generation of World Class Trained Competitive Professionals in India

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): A unique cloud-based real estate platform, eXp India, organised a virtual event to upskill and train real estate agents so that they can become market-ready professionals of the future. According to the company, real estate agents are the first link between the brands and...
People prefer interacting with female robots in hotels

People are more comfortable talking to female rather than male robots working in service roles in hotels, according to a study by Washington State University researcher Soobin Seo. The study, which surveyed about 170 people on hypothetical service robot scenarios, also found that the preference was stronger when the robots...
