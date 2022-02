Sometimes animals can be down on their luck too. And, that's when they need our help the most. Today, for Dog Days, we met sweet little Eva. Eva is 6 years old and was surrendered after her owner passed away. The surviving family members were unable to provide a proper home for her so, they brought her to the SPCA. She's a pretty independent cant but still loves to snuggle when she wants to (which is one of my favorite things about cats). In the studio, the only thing she was interested in was getting OUT of her carrier but, overall, was a very affectionate cat even while trying to get away.

PETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO