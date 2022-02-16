Meta drops 'news' from Facebook's News Feed

Click here to read the full article. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to pay $90 million to settle a long-running data privacy lawsuit over its use of cookies in 2010-11 to track users’ internet use even after they had logged off.
The settlement was submitted for approval late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The agreement is subject to court approval. The $90 million will be distributed among plaintiffs who submit verified claims that they were affected by Facebook’s web tracking.
If finalized, it stands to rank as one of top 10 largest data...
