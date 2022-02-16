ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Teen Mom Maci Bookout & husband Taylor McKinney have not built dream home on $339K land amid marriage crisis

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have yet to build their dream home on $339,000 land they purchased amid their marital issues.

Maci, 30, and Taylor, 32, have been married since 2016 and share children Jayde, 6, Maverick, 5, and son Bentley, 13, from her previous relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDMfI_0eGD9DfX00
Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have yet to build a home on land they purchased Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytiSG_0eGD9DfX00
The couple bought 48 acres of land in March 2021 Credit: Google Maps

The couple bought 48 acres of land for $339,000 in Cleveland, Tennessee on March 22, 2021.

The Sun can exclusively reveal the couple has yet to build on the property.

According to Tennessee property records, the 48-acre land has had no structures built as of 2022.

According to real estate sites, the property is described as a “serene country setting that offers just the right amount of privacy while still being convenient to town.

“This country retreat offers plenty of wildlife and lots of privacy.”

The websites urge buyers to “build their dream home” on the land.

MACI'S BACHELORETTE PAD

This comes amid divorce rumors after Maci bought a bachelorette pad with just her name on the deed.

The Sun previously reported the Teen Mom OG star bought two cottages on one plot of land on November 5, 2021 for $190,000.

According to Tennessee property records, each cottage is 525 square feet and sits on over one acre of land.

The cottages boast two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

In Realtor photos, the living room has carpeting and opens into the kitchen.

The kitchen has beige tile flooring, wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

The two bedrooms feature carpeting, while the bathroom has a simple white tile design.

The cottages, which were built in 1976, have stunning views of Wolftever Creek.

The real estate website describes the homes as a “rental income opportunity.”

The Ooltewah, Tennessee home is a 20-minute drive from her marital home with husband Taylor.

Maci and Taylor currently live in a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Tennessee mansion.

MARRIAGE PROBLEMS

Maci buying the real estate on her own comes amid marital issues with Taylor.

Taylor did not appear on Teen Mom: Family Reunion despite other spouses joining the spinoff.

Maci claimed her husband was at home watching their children during filming.

She also didn’t give her husband a shout out on Valentine’s Day.

The last time she posted a photo with her husband was in early October for their five-year wedding anniversary.

ON-AIR FIGHTS

On last season’s TMOG, Maci and Taylor opened up about their marital issues.

During the season final, the couple tried to get the spark back in their marriage by going on a romantic dinner date.

The segment kicked off with Maci and Taylor sitting down at a restaurant and eating their appetizer.

Taylor commented: "Ain't it weird how oddly quiet it is.”

After Taylor loudly bit into his food, she said: "I'm gonna need earplugs for you eating that toast.”

Her husband shot back: "There's no soft, silent way to eat those.”

He then accidentally dropped a piece on the table, to which Maci murmured: "Bless your heart.”

Following an awkward silence, Taylor said: "Thought this was going to be a relaxing dinner.”

Maci responded by leaning forward and resting her head on both arms on the table, declaring: "I'm going to go to bed.”

On another episode, Maci went off on Taylor for asking a friend to pick their daughter Jayde up from school while Maci was sick in bed.

She explained that she didn’t like him “making decisions about the kids” without her.

When Taylor asked how he should have handled the situation differently, she responded: “Next time when you have something to do, especially with our kids, either don’t do it or run it by me first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DooZM_0eGD9DfX00
Maci bought a cottage in November with just her name on the deed Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvZQi_0eGD9DfX00
She has been struggling with marital issues with Taylor Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2c8X_0eGD9DfX00
The two fought last season Credit: Teen Mom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBsKJ_0eGD9DfX00
They are parents to three children Credit: Maci Bookout/Instagram

