IECC board OKs LTC personnel changes

Change is in the wind for Lincoln Trail College personnel.

Two LTC employees will soon be taking over new positions following action by the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board Tuesday.

Tyson Murray, an advisor at LTC, will change to the role of college admission representative for the district at the college, effective June 1. Meanwhile, Danelle Davis, an LTC office assistant, will take over as its new bookstore manager starting Monday.

Even the board is changing. Trustee Al Henager has retired from the IECC Board. Roger Browning was appointed to fill the vacancy and will be officially seated at the March 15 board meeting. He will serve until the 2023 election, at which time he may seek election to a two year term on the Board.

In other personnel matters, the board hired Autumn Hoalt as custodian at LTC, effective Monday. Also, retirement was approved for Brenda Phegley, long-time professor at Wabash Valley College, effective May 13.

The faculty seniority lists for 2021-22 were approved for both bargaining unit and non-bargaining unit faculty.

Also Tuesday, board approval was given for revisions to the policy that addresses wages. These revisions to the policy reflect current practice.

An emergency expenditure of funds to Otis Elevator Company was authorized to cover the cost of repair to the north elevator at Olney Central College. Cost of repairs to the elevator will be approximately $60,662.

Trustees approved employment of Assured Partners as the district’s next commercial broker and risk management firm. This will allow the district to begin reviewing its coverages and bring recommendations for renewal to the board.

The 2021 IECC Fact Book, containing basic information about the community college district was adopted. The book gathers information from various sources into one central document regarding students, enrollment history, degrees and certificates granted, financial aid received and distributed, and the district’s annual budgets and operation.

Trustees accepted the calendar year 2021 annual report of the IECC 403(b) Plan and approved an affiliation agreement with Meadowbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

The next regular board meeting will be 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Wabash Valley College, Mt. Carmel.