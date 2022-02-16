ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five NFL teams poised to take a major fall in 2022: Saints, Buccaneers on verge of going down the cliff

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL season had the ultimate surprise in the Cincinnati Bengals, an organization that was just minutes away from capturing its first Super Bowl title. While the league had excellent stories like the Bengals, there were plenty of teams that took a hit in prestige. The Seattle Seahawks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 4

The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
NESN

This Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Clip Makes It Tough Not To Like Bengals QB

Exchanging pleasantries with the opposition in the NFL typically is left for after the final whistle sounds. Joe Burrow evidently didn’t want to wait until Super Bowl LVI concluded before he chopped it up with a few Rams players. A mic’d-up clip of Burrow produced by NFL Films showcased...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Coaching moves more proof Seahawks want to win with Russell Wilson

The Seahawks shook up their offense with moves made on the coaching staff. Tuesday’s coaching staff announcement won’t be the only interesting day of this week for the offense, either. Seahawks bonuses and contract additions usually go out five days after the Super Bowl. In some cases, base salaries will become guaranteed for the next season.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Police: Video captured attack involving Saints player Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was seen on surveillance video Saturday punching a man as Kamara’s associates stomped on the man, leaving him unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a Metro Police report. Kamara, who played in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday at...
LAS VEGAS, NV

