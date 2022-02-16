Ex-Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

Cox served as the head of the party during the 2020 presidential election. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1982.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

"We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans."

Cox, a former U.S. Customs special agent, denounced the subpoena in a Tuesday email as a public relations move that was "about intimidation of free speech, not about investigating crimes."

Cox said she had offered to meet with a committee investigator without a lawyer and answer questions and only got into a disagreement when investigators came to meet with her in Livonia and objected to her recording the interview. She said the committee later subpoenaed her personal cellphone records and she retained an attorney only to screen records related to family calls.

The Michigan GOP declined to comment.

A few days after the election, Cox appeared alongside Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel when the head of the national party alleged irregularities and purported problems with vote counting in Detroit. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential election.

She also joined ex-Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani in a videoconference call for GOP supporters when the former New York City mayor came to Michigan for a legislative hearing. During his chat with Cox and with lawmakers, Giuliani repeatedly spread misinformation about the 2020 election results.

Congressional investigators referenced Cox's meeting with Giuliani in the subpoena.

"You reportedly were a witness when Rudy Giuliani pressured state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan and when he said that certifying the election results would be a 'criminal act,'" the subpoena states.

"We would like to better understand these and other statements and events that you witnessed or in which you participated and communications we believe you may have had with national, state and local officials about the results of the November 2020 election."

The committee wants Cox to produce documents by March 1 and appear for a deposition on March 8.

Cox said nothing the committee is asking about was hidden and all of it is public.

"So the January 6 (committee) needs to do a public pronouncement about something that is already in the public realm?" she asked in the email. "That reeks of partisanship and PR stunts."

Cox said that when she was party chair it was her job to be partisan and advocate for the reelection of Trump. She said her requests for investigations of voting procedures were based on past experiences, including issues raised by Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist when he lost a Detroit election for city clerk.

"My guy lost," Cox said. "President Biden won. But that does not make raising questions about irregularities a crime. The Jan. 6 Committee knows I don’t know anything about what happened on Jan.6. Like most Americans I was shocked as I watched at home."

Cox lost her bid to serve another term as the party's chair following former President Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the state by more than 154,000 votes.

Hundreds of postelection audits affirmed the results, courts rejected lawsuits challenging the outcome and a comprehensive state Senate investigation debunked claims of misconduct and fraud.

The committee recently subpoenaed Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez, who served as the chair and secretary of a group of fake Republican electors who signed a certificate attempting to award Michigan's Electoral College votes to Trump. The subpoenas ask the two to appear for depositions on Feb. 22.

Cox received an Outstanding Alumni Award from the Adrian Schools Educational Foundation in 2019. In selecting Cox for the award, the ASEF cited her "achievement and accomplishments in government and politics."

Cox was elected as chair of the Michigan Republican Party in 2019. She earlier served on the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives, including one term as the state’s first female Appropriations Committee chair.

She has also served on various election campaigns, including President George W. Bush's reelection campaign in 2004 as state co-chair of Women for Bush.

Her husband, Mike Cox, is a past attorney general of Michigan.

Detroit Free Press staff writer Paul Egan contributed to this report.