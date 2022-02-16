EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Mater Dei High School announced a new president Wednesday morning after the resignation of its former president in November.

Dan Niemeier, a 1980 graduate of the high school, will start his tenure April 4.

He will take over for Andy Morris, who resigned his job at the Catholic Diocese of Evansville school after serving in the position for a little over two years.

In a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, Niemeier said he was blessed and honored to serve as the next president.

"I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, parents, parishes and supporters to build on our Catholic tradition of developing faith-filled and talented members of our community and beyond," he said.

A social media post from Mater Dei states Niemeier has a management background and a history of involvement with the school, as well as the area's Catholic community.

Christian Mocek, president of Reitz Memorial High School, congratulated Niemeier for his selection.

"Dan will bring a strong faith and extensive experience to his new role," Mocek stated. "The Reitz Memorial community is looking forward to working with Dan in support of Catholic education in the Diocese of Evansville."

Niemeier currently works as the director of operations at Resurrection Catholic Parish. In that role he was focused on support of the pastor and school principal in managing "the spiritual, physical, financial and personnel resources of the parish," according to a news release.

“Dan’s support for Mater Dei and the Evansville diocese, coupled with his work history, make him the ideal candidate to lead this school to new heights," Superintendent of Catholic Schools Daryl Hagan said. "Dan is a man of faith and will continue to ensure that Mater Dei students are centered in the Person of Jesus Christ.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Alum named new president at Evansville's Mater Dei High School