Tampa, FL

31-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash Overnight On I-275

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – A 31-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash that happened around 2:34 am on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was driving an SUV northbound on I-275 south of SR-60 and became disabled in the inside lane.

Investigators say that two vehicles collided with the SUV in successive order.

All three vehicles rotated to a stop blocking the northbound lanes of I-275 and the SUV caught fire and burned severely.

The two other drivers suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers say the Tampa woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-275 until 9:30 AM.

