John Mayer has revealed the touring band for an upcoming run of concerts supporting the LP Sob Rock, which was released in July 2021. Joining Mayer on stage are fellow guitarists David Ryan Harris and Isaiah Sharkey, alongside bass guitarist Pino Palladino, who is a part of the John Mayer Trio. — Steve Ferrone will sit in on drums following an extensive run with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Additionally, Jamie Muhoberac (Jane’s Addiction, Chris Cornell) and Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder) will play the keys. Percussionist Lenny Castro (Billy Preston, Taj Mahal) has also signed on for the tour.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO