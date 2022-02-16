ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Woman Found Dead in Boyfriend’s Home Day After He Was Killed in Head-On Crash

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the course of just three days, an Illinois woman went missing, her boyfriend died in a car crash, and then she was found in his home apparently beaten to death....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Murder Charge for Mom After Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Serenity McKinney Is Found

The body of Serenity McKinney, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year, was found Friday along a winding road lined by woods in West Point, Kentucky. Her mother, Catherine McKinney, and the mother’s boyfriend, Dakota Hill, who were already charged with custodial interference, were rebooked on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, Shelby County jail records show.
WEST POINT, KY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father

A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, including felony charge of battery-strangulation, when he asked his parents to visit and then shot his father, court documents showed. His mother later attested that the entire incident was an accident and that she didn’t want her son prosecuted. After signing a plea deal for domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable negligence, Azulay will now spend ten years on probation following two years of house arrest in a home with his mother. For the battery charges, the arrest documents claim Azulay’s girlfriend was afraid to testify against him, claiming he threatened he had a gun and told her he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag.” Now that he is to be released, she told the Miami Herald she’s “making plans to change my name and move out of the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Arrested in 38-Year-Old Dallas Warehouse Cold Case Murder

Nearly four decades later, a man allegedly behind the killing and sexual assault of a young woman found dead behind a Dallas warehouse is now behind bars. Dallas Morning News reports that Edward Morgan, age 60, was booked into jail on Friday “on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of Mary Jane Thompson.” The apparent arrest in the cold murder case of the young woman who disappeared after taking the bus has found a possible conclusion due to the Dallas police department’s utilization of DNA testing to piece the mystery together. Upon the completion of the arrest, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni said: “Working together, we continue to solve the most difficult cold cases that Dallas has ever seen.”
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

4 Charged for Murdering Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s Grandparents

Investigators in Mobile, Alabama, charged four men Friday for the horrific murder of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents, including Darrin Southall, a local drug lord. Terrance Watkins, Jamarcus Chambers, and a fourth suspect, who has yet to be identified and detained, were also charged. The tragedy unfolded February 17, 2021 when the home of Leila and Tony Lewis was riddled with bullets and engulfed in flames. Both were discovered dead within the home once the fire was extinguished. HoneyKomb Brazy, known otherwise as Nashon Jones, mourned their deaths with an Instagram post stating, “Long live grandma n grandpa...I hate y’all got caught up In my Shìt.”
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Brutal Beating Death of 70-Year-Old Man

A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy is accused of fatally beating a 70-year-old Asian American man during a brutal carjacking attack. The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, allegedly joined two others in carrying out the deadly assault. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old also face murder charges in connection with the Dec. 2 carjacking, according to Philadelphia police. The victim, Chung Yan Chin, was left clinging to life in a hospital after prosecutors say the three youths threw him to the ground and pummeled him before making off with his vehicle. He suffered a brain injury and died on Dec. 21. The 12-year-old faces a court hearing next week, while 18-year-old John Nusslein faces a court hearing for murder charges in April. The 16-year-old, identified by police as Qiyam Muhammad, has an arrest warrant out for him but is not yet in custody, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Plastic Surgeon Arrested After Teen’s Botched-Surgery Death

A Denver-area plastic surgeon has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old patient who died after undergoing breast augmentation surgery. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Dr. Geoffrey Kim turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide. The charges stem from a procedure at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, during which 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen went into cardiac arrest. She spent more than a year in a coma before passing away in October 2020. David Woodruff, an attorney for Nguyen’s family, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kim alleging the teen “was left unobserved in the operating room” after she was administered anesthesia, The Denver Post reported. After she was left alone for several minutes, staff returned to find her “lips and face were blue,” the complaint said. Rex Meeker, a nurse anesthetist at the plastic surgery center, also faces a manslaughter charge in connection with Nguyen’s death, but he has not yet been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

California Family That Died on Hiking Trail Begged for Help in Final Text

Just before he and his family died of extreme heat stroke, a British Snapchat engineer, Jonathan Gerrish, sent a final plea for help in a text. “Can you help us. On savage lundy trail heading back to Hites cove trail. No water or ver (over) heating with baby,” he wrote. But the desperate message—and five phone calls he also placed—never went through because of poor service, authorities said. Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia, and dog Oski were all found dead on a hiking trail in California last August. Their deaths remained a mystery for months as investigators explored the possibility of murder, suicide, a lightning strike, and more before finally determining that the four had died from extreme heat stroke. A survival trainer who aided investigators in the case said that the parents likely “died trying to save their child and each other.” “It is likely the child began to succumb first, which hurried the parents’ efforts up the hill,” the unnamed trainer wrote. “When one could no longer continue, they stayed behind to care for the child and pet, while the other tried to forge on and get help for their loved ones. It is a tragedy of the highest order.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mom Accused of Decapitating Son Claimed Devil Was ‘Trying to Attack Her’

A Kansas City mom is accused of decapitating her young son late Tuesday, then calling cops to say that “the devil was trying to attack her.” A search warrant application says that officers arrived at the home at 11:45 p.m. to find blood trailing from the sidewalk to the front door and Tasha Haefs, 35, in the kitchen with blood on her hands and feet. Her 6-year-old son Karvel Stevens was found brutalized and fatally injured, and a decapitated dog was found in the basement. Court documents allege Haefs admitted to killing Karvel in a bathtub. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and is being held without bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy