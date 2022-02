PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has arrested four people, and is searching for two more in connection to a stolen credit card operation. At about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Stripes convenience store by Military and Jackson Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle and person swiping credit cards at the gas pumps, a release by the City of Pharr Police Department said.

PHARR, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO