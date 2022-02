A project to address saltwater contamination affecting the West Marin water supply is set to begin after nearly a year’s delay — and at a much higher price. The North Marin Water District has approved a $192,000 construction contract to build a new well that would be free from saltwater contamination that has affected two-thirds of its wells. The contamination was so bad last year that the district had to set up an emergency water station for the first time for residents who have salt-restrictive diets.

