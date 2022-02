As teased by Ronnie “Ronnie2K” Singh on Twitter, celebrities are now available to use in NBA 2K22 MyTeam. With NBA All Star Weekend 2022 beginning this week, a main attraction has been the Celebrity All-Star game. In recent years celebrities from actors to artists to athletes have graced the game. Though much excitement has been around the live-event, the 2K version of the NBA All-Star Weekend has become stale for many fans of the series. This year the 2K version sees the addition of celebrities Ronnie 2K, Quavo and The Game in the NBA 2K22 MyTeam game mode.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO