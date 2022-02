1 person injured after a motorcycle crash on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

On early Tuesday morning, a man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle on an exit ramp of Loop 410.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle accident took place at about 1:20 a.m. on a ramp from Loop 410 to Interstate 35, near Walzem Road [...]

Read More >>

February 16, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.