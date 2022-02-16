Goddard principal is second superintendent candidate for Haven USD 312

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A bill that would allow the production of a license plate with the flag for the city of Hutchinson on it passed out of committee on Thursday. "Myself and Rep. Waggoner worked together," said Rep. Jason Probst. "Then we got, I believe it was, Seiwert and Murphy also cosigned on to the bill. It did make it out of committee."

