Goddard principal is second superintendent candidate for Haven USD 312
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 is holding an interview with its second candidate for superintendent throughout the day. Christie...hutchpost.com
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 is holding an interview with its second candidate for superintendent throughout the day. Christie...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0