Haven, KS

Goddard principal is second superintendent candidate for Haven USD 312

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 is holding an interview with its second candidate for superintendent throughout the day. Christie...

Hutch Post

USD 309 board to meet in special session

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday to further discuss a potential bond issue for the district. The district has been working on a facilities improvement bond issue ever since the previous vote on a $30 million proposal was soundly defeated.
Hutch Post

Hutch flag license plate proposal goes forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A bill that would allow the production of a license plate with the flag for the city of Hutchinson on it passed out of committee on Thursday. "Myself and Rep. Waggoner worked together," said Rep. Jason Probst. "Then we got, I believe it was, Seiwert and Murphy also cosigned on to the bill. It did make it out of committee."
Hutch Post

'Life Hacks for Seniors' March 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A “Lunch and Learn” event sponsored by Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m., March 1 at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center at 101 West First Avenue in downtown Hutchinson. Stacy Goss, Community Liaison for Hospice & HomeCare...
Hutch Post

Davenports come to Hutch City Council for elevator help

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark and Phoebe Davenport asked the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday if they could help with problems they are having with the elevator at the Leon Place Apartments downtown. "The number one problem is the controller," Phoebe Davenport said. "It's a very, very old elevator. We...
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Regional conducting Community Health Assessment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In conjunction with the Healthcare Access Taskforce, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is conducting a Community Health Assessment (CHA). The CHA guides community organizations to what are the greatest needs facing Reno County residents and areas of focus regarding the health and well-being of the community. For...
#Assistant Principal#High School#School District#Haven Usd 312
Hutch Post

Application period open for Hutchinson Community Foundation scholarships

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Qualifying high school seniors are encouraged to apply for scholarships administered annually at Hutchinson Community Foundation. The deadline to apply for the Denny Hart Family Athletic Scholarship, the Lois and Avory Johnson Scholarship for Reno County students, and the Hutchinson News Future Journalist Scholarship is noon March 18.
