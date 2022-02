SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Public Works announced that the intersection of K-14 near Yaggy Field and West 50th Avenue will be closed until further notice. According to Public Works Director Don Brittain the dirt road was being used by traffic that normally would use 56th Avenue. That road is closed to allow work on the K-14 four lane project. After a bad accident at 50th and K-14 and with the amount of traffic using the road it was decided that the intersection will be closed until further notice.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO