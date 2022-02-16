West Virginia man with knife arrested for threatening Walmart employees to get gun ammo

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening employees of a Vienna Walmart with a knife to get a firearm and ammunition.

According to the Vienna Police Department, at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers were dispatched to a Vienna Walmart about a “disorderly male in the sporting goods section.”

They say John Michael Lufft, 34 of Wheeling, was trying to get a firearm and ammunition by threatening employees with a knife. Lufft allegedly said that if the employee did not comply, he would break the glass of the display.

Lufft was placed under arrest for first-degree robbery and was taken to the Camden Clark Hospital to see if he was medically fit for incarceration.

Police say he was then taken to the Wood County Magistrate Court to await arraignment and was then brought to the North Central Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Lufft could face up to 10 years if convicted.

