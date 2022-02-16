ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the photos: ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to downtown Jacksonville this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The Big Bounce America (The Big Bounce America and Sarasota Experience)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Big Bounce America, an inflatable event deemed the “World’s Largest Bounce House” by Guinness, is coming to Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza this weekend.

From Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, kids and adults will get a chance to experience:

  • 13,000 square foot bounce house filled with slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, climbing towers, and a center stage for games, competition and music
  • Sports Slam - a brand new customized sports arena
  • The Giant - a 900+ ft. long obstacle course
  • airSPACE - a space-themed wonderland

Tickets start at $19 and are expected to sell out. To purchase a ticket, click here.

PHOTO GALLERY: Get a sneak peek at the bounce house event coming to downtown Jacksonville this weekend

The Big Bounce America 2022 (F) from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.

