Is This Book The Millennial Answer To The Secret?

…because Black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. Aaja Corinne Magee is a brand strategist, mentor, and speaker. She has sat at the table with today’s leading millennial voices and continues to let her light shine by crediting God as her ultimate connect. Above all, Aaja is Austin’s mommy, and she is here to speak with the Chicago Defender about balancing the personal and professional.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO