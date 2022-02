Baylor lost a commitment from Daingerfield cornerback Jakevian Rodgers‍ just two weeks after his Junior Day visit. This is not a loss for Baylor. Rodgers body and frame was not where it needed to be at this point in his high school career. His film was good but, to me, the ceiling is not there for him at his current size. He measured under 6’1 and under 150 pounds. In the long run this will be good for the class.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO