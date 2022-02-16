Wind & Rain Late Week

WARMING UP

After sunrise singles and teens, temperatures will steadily rise into the lower 40s today. In fact, the warm up will continue overnight as well.

Clouds will increase with skies turning partly cloudy. The breeze will also pick up with S/SW gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon and overnight.

Thursday will feature the mildest weather of the week. Highs in the upper 50s are likely, but with some cracks in the clouds we could squeeze out some lower 60s. That’s a little taste of late April! But I don’t want you to focus only on those balmy temps. It will run mostly cloudy and quite gusty. Gusts 30-40 mph will be an annoyance if you’re out and about.

WEATHER ALERT

A cold front will pass through southern New England Thursday night to Friday morning with downpours and possible wind damage. Rainfall 1/2″ - 1″ is currently in the forecast. Plan on pouring rain for the early Friday commute with debris on the road. Gusts will peak 50-65 mph in eastern MA early in the day, possibly leading to power outages and pockets of wind damage. A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect until 9 AM.

Showers and strong wind will diminish by midday Friday. The afternoon will run chilly, clear and blustery with gusts around 30 mph.

