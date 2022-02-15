ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Reckoning

By 371 Productions
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
 3 days ago
Directed by Brad Lichtenstein and Yoruba Richen, “American Reckoning” reveals the truth that today’s anti-Black violence is nothing new. Digging into the case of Wharlest Jackson, Sr., an NAACP...

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

ABOUT

The aim of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) is to change the national conversation around poverty and economic insecurity. The journalism we commission—from narrative features and photo essays to documentary films—puts a human face on financial instability.

 http://economichardship.org/

