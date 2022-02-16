UPDATE: Another Winter Storm on the Way-Ice, Sleet, Snow Coming

In a state like Illinois, winter is inevitable, so why doesn't a city like Quincy have more opportunities for people to actually enjoy the winter months?. Winter tourism is a real thing and a city like ours (Quincy, IL) should be taking advantage of winter tourism. Yesterday 8 inches of snow fell on Quincy in less than 10 hours, obviously that forced school closures, and a bunch of businesses to close as well, but there should be industries built in Quincy that thrive in the snow. So many parents are left wondering what to do with the kids today on a snow day from school, things like an outdoor ice skating rink in one of Quincy's many beautiful parks would be thriving today, or heck it doesn't have to be an ice skating rink what about places to try winter sports featured in the Olympics like curling, snowboarding, cross country skiing through South Park would be pretty cool!

QUINCY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO