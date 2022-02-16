ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

UPDATE: Another Winter Storm on the Way-Ice, Sleet, Snow Coming

By Harold Smith
 2 days ago
It looks like another blast of wintry weather is headed for northeast Missouri and western Illinois. The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for the area from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with just about every form of nasty precipitation set to make travel tough....

1070 KHMO-AM

Amazing Video of 100-Car Pile Up in Illinois During Winter Storm

An amazing video has surfaced on the 100-car pile-up caused by the winter storm which dumped 8 to 10 inches of snow throughout Illinois. Between Normal Illinois and Minonk a 100-car pile-up stretching close to 30 miles long was the result of a major winter storm that came through Illinois this week. Cars that weren't involved in the pile-up waited hours to be able to more and head home or to their destination. The good news is that no one was seriously hurt and there were no fatal injuries to report, but there are roughly 30 cars that received severe damage from the wreck.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Quincy needs to have Winter Tourism and Events

In a state like Illinois, winter is inevitable, so why doesn't a city like Quincy have more opportunities for people to actually enjoy the winter months?. Winter tourism is a real thing and a city like ours (Quincy, IL) should be taking advantage of winter tourism. Yesterday 8 inches of snow fell on Quincy in less than 10 hours, obviously that forced school closures, and a bunch of businesses to close as well, but there should be industries built in Quincy that thrive in the snow. So many parents are left wondering what to do with the kids today on a snow day from school, things like an outdoor ice skating rink in one of Quincy's many beautiful parks would be thriving today, or heck it doesn't have to be an ice skating rink what about places to try winter sports featured in the Olympics like curling, snowboarding, cross country skiing through South Park would be pretty cool!
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

5 Northeast Missouri Places Named Best Stargazing Locations

If you like to look at the stars, there are 5 go-to places in northeast Missouri that have just been named as some of the best stargazing locations in the Midwest. The International Dark Sky Organization specializes in helping individuals that want to see the stars find a good place to do it. The key to good stargazing is getting away from cities or areas where there is a lot of artificial light from buildings and/or traffic. The Missouri wing of Dark Sky has a very handy map showing 5 locations in our part of the state where there is less light pollution.
MISSOURI STATE
