ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Teen Wolf' movie to feature Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUHKT_0eGCvL8300

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Teen Wolf reunion film is in the works at Paramount+.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it is developing Teen Wolf the Movie with MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television.

The film will reunite Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig, who starred in MTV's Teen Wolf series. The show had a six-season run from 2011 to 2017.

Original cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry will also return.

Teen Wolf the Movie will see werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) and his friends face a "terrifying" new evil in Beacon Hills.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced," an official synopsis reads.

Teen Wolf is loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox. Jeff Davis, who developed the series, will return to work on Teen Wolf the Movie, and is also developing the new series Wolf Pack.

"Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms -- we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+," Paramount+ CCO of unscripted entertainment and adult animation Chris McCarthy said.

Deadline said Teen Wolf stars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho won't return for the film, while Tyler Hoechlin may be involved.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Marvel star teams up with Morgan Freeman in new movie

Marvel's Jaimie Alexander, best known for her role as Lady Sif in Thor, is joined by the iconic Morgan Freeman and Yellowstone's Cole Hauser in the new thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, Deadline reports. Directed by Michael Mailer and with original screenplay by Timothy Holland, production on the...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
MOVIES
Vulture

Arden Cho Not Returning To Teen Wolf Allegedly Over Salary Differences

Teen Wolf is returning for a movie sequel exclusively for Paramount+, and many members of the original cast are returning to reprise their roles. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed are among some of the coming home to Beacon Hills. However, not all werewolves and allies are reported to return, and for a good reason. According to Deadline, Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura, was only offered “half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.” Cho is the only woman of color among the female cast members and was a series regular during seasons four and five. Other cast members who were not included in the announcement were Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin; neither have reported on the reasoning for their absence. Paramount+ said additional cast members would be announced soon. Vulture reached out to Cho and Paramount+ for comment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Arden Cho
Person
Seth Gilliam
Person
Tyler Posey
Person
Melissa Ponzio
Person
Colton Haynes
Person
Crystal Reed
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Dylan Sprayberry
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Linden Ashby
Person
Chris Mccarthy
Person
Shelley Hennig
Person
Holland Roden
Idaho8.com

‘Teen Wolf’ movie sequel reunites cast

“Teen Wolf” is getting the pack back together. Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) has announced the first joint production from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television will be a full-length “Teen Wolf” movie. The film will air on Paramount+ and will reunite original cast members Tyler Posey,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Mgm#Orion Television
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car. Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterZach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"'The Batman' Is a True Detective Story, Equal Parts Intense and Sad, Robert Pattinson SaysWarner Bros. Sued Over 'Matrix Resurrections' Day-and-Date HBO Max Release Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michal Keaton’s Batman returns in Batgirl set photos

Michael Keaton is back in black leather and looks better than ever. New set photos for HBO Max’s upcoming action movie, Batgirl, have hit the internet – giving DCEU fans a glimpse of Keaton in a full dark cape getup – returning as Batman once again. Batgirl...
MOVIES
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie at Paramount Plus Sets Returning Cast

Variety exclusively reported that the film was in the works in September 2021. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the film. The returning cast includes: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin are not currently attached to the project. Additional names will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy