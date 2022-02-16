The 14 best body lotions and moisturizers, from drugstore staples to cult-favorites

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Many of us neglect our skin from the neck down but moisturizing our limbs is equally essential. According to New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Michele Green , using a body moisturizer is an important step in your skincare routine since it keeps your skin "soft, smooth, nourished, and healthy." She continues, telling Insider: "Similar to using a moisturizer on the face, when you use a body lotion, you help to enhance the natural protective barrier of [the] skin."

In turn, Dr. Green says that body moisturizers can help "protect your skin and combat any potential skin irritation associated with dryness or inflammation." However, if you have a specific skin condition such as eczema or psoriasis, it's always a good idea to check in with your dermatologist before starting any new product to ensure there won't be any adverse effects.

While there are dozens of body moisturizers out there to choose from, we're here to help save you time, effort, and energy by narrowing down our top picks. From an under-$10 drugstore find to a watermelon-scented staple, read on for the best body moisturizers of 2022.

Here are the best body lotions and moisturizers in 2022:

Sephora

Kiehl's Crème de Corps

Kiehl's Crème de Corps targets dryness, dullness, and uneven skin texture, giving you brighter-looking skin. It's also packed with a powerful blend of ingredients, including antioxidant-packed beta-carotene, skin-softening cocoa butter, and moisture-replenishing olive-derived squalane.

Target

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

Cetaphil's Moisturizing Lotion is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which Dr. Green refers to as a "super moisturizer" for its ability to facilitate the skin's moisture barrier. The moisturizer also contains ceramides and essential fatty acids, which, according to the dermatologist, helps "create a protective barrier that protects the skin while replenishing lost moisture."

Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream smells like coconut trees and sandy beaches — but that's just the icing on the cake. Its consistency is super smooth and glides seamlessly over the skin, while the fast-absorbing formula offers instant hydration.

Amazon

Dr. Green loves CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream for its nourishing formula, which is packed with skin-loving ingredients like plumping hyaluronic acid, replenishing ceramides, and humectants "to keep the most sensitive skin hydrated." Plus, it's suitable for all skin types.

Sephora

Nécessaire Body Lotion

For instant hydration and long-term protection, Nécessaire Body Lotion is, well, necessary. It's packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9 for an antioxidant-filled boost. There's even niacinamide — an ingredient more commonly found in serums — to help soothe irritated skin and smooth fine lines.

Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion

As its name suggests, the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion is rich in ceramides, which, according to Dr. Green, are essential for healthy, hydrated skin. "Using products that are enriched with ceramides will help restore your skin's hydration and lock in moisture," she explains.

Amazon

Vanicream's Moisturizing Skin Cream is especially ideal for sensitive-skinned folks since it's fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free. The non-comedogenic moisturizer — which is recognized by the National Eczema Association — works to hydrate and soothe itchy, irritated, and/or cracked skin.

Jergens US

Not only does Jergens Natural Glow +Firming Daily Moisturizer target dry skin, but it also provides a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. This multipurpose moisturizer is infused with vitamin E, collagen, elastin, and ginseng to help hydrate, firm, tighten, and improve the elasticity of your skin. The best part? It's under $10 a bottle.

Dermstore

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme

The EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme is spiked with a slew of conditioning ingredients, including hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturizing mango seed butter (which is rich in vitamins C and E), and acne-fighting niacinamide. It's also noncomedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores.

Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream

This Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream is packed with hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich watermelon seed butter, and hibiscus-derived AHA, the latter of which is known for its ability to gently exfoliate. Meanwhile, the juicy watermelon scent is an added bonus.

Aveeno

Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion features a gentle formula that promises to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and healthy-looking. The drugstore staple — which clocks in at just $7 — is enriched with soothing ingredients like oatmeal, which Dr. Green says helps calm skin while also locking in moisture.

Amazon

NIVEA Aloe Vera Body Lotion with Deep Nourishing Serum keeps skin hydrated for up to 48 hours. The lightly scented lotion is enriched with skin-soothing aloe vera, which Dr. Green credits with sealing in moisture. "Aloe vera is anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants in addition to vitamins A and C," the dermatologist explains.

Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream

The Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream features a handful of nourishing ingredients, including skin-brightening caffeine and hydration-boosting squalane that's derived from sugarcane. Plus, the lightweight formula absorbs into the skin almost immediately.

Sephora

OUAI Melrose Place Body Cream

OUAI's Melrose Place Body Cream has a weightless, whipped cream-like texture that easily melts into the skin. The rose-scented moisturizer is infused with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and squalane, all of which work together to offer long-lasting hydration.