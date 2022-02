By KDKA-TV News Staff

Updated Feb. 18, 2022, at 4:30 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s average gas price in America is $3.528 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Pennsylvanians are paying nearly 20 cents more, at $3.727 per gallon, according to AAA.

Below is a state-by-state map of today’s average daily gas prices.

Click here for more data.