Supplemental Security Income 2022 update – $841 Social Security checks sent as exact date for $10,092 payments revealed

SOCIAL Security recipients can consult the payment schedule released by the SSA to find out when they can expect payment checks, and when to apply for the monthly benefit.

The SSI average benefit is $621 per month this year, up by $34 from 2021. This equals $7,452 each year.

The monthly maximum for SSI is $841 per month for an individual in 2022 or about $10,092 a year.

SSI recipients include adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits.

SSI payments are also made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

"For most Social Security benefits, payment dates are based on your birthdate. We issue SSI payments at the beginning of the month," the Social Security Administration explained in a recent tweet.

To apply for the boost, visit the SSA's website, call, or visit your local Social Security office.

COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022 via the 5.9percent Social Security Administration (SSA) COLA boost.

The increase, though, can have an effect on people who are part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people, and households need to be under certain income levels in order to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security may be at risk of losing SNAP benefits if their new income level after the COLA boost exceeds the limits.

Additional help for recipients, continued

Financial assistance not listed below may affect SSI eligibility or payment amount, according to the Social Security Administration.

Find more information about the programs offered on the administration’s Emergency Assistance for Homeowners and Renters webpage.

Additional help for recipients

The Social Security Administration is informing recipients that help is available for homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial help can affect eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or monthly SSI amounts.

However, emergency financial assistance received from the following programs and funds will not count against a recipient’s eligibility or payment amount:

Emergency Rental Assistance Fund

Emergency Assistance for Rural Housing/Rural Rental Assistance

Homeowner Assistance Fund

Housing Assistance and Supportive Services Programs for Native Americans

Retire at 70 for maximum benefit

The biggest reason why it makes sense to wait until 70 before claiming Social Security is the boost you get for delaying that long.

If you claim at 62, you could see your benefits reduced as much as 30 percent, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you wait until your full retirement age, you’ll get 100 percent of your monthly benefit.

If you delay benefits for an additional 12 months, you’ll receive 108 percent of the monthly benefit and if you wait until 70, you’ll receive 132 percent.

If you fully take advantage of everything from your work and earnings history to delaying your claim – it’s possible you can earn the maximum Social Security benefit.

In 2022, the maximum benefit will be boosted to $4,194 a month.

COLA’s impact on seniors, continued

According to the Senior Citizens League, healthcare costs and housing costs have gotten 145% percent and 118% more expensive, while COLA’s have increased Social Security checks by just 55% since 2000.

Social Security claimants have lost 32% of their purchasing power, according to a study by the non-partisan group.

But things could get worse next year, according to Seniors Citizens League analyst Mary Johnson.

She said: “It appears that inflation is not done with us yet, and the buying power of Social Security benefits may continue to erode into 2022.”

COLA’s impact on seniors

The latest data on inflation from the Bureau of Labor shows that consumer prices rose 5.4% in the year to September – a troubling trend for seniors relying on Social Security checks.

Typically, inflation triggers when the supply doesn’t meet the demand – resulting in rising prices across the economy.

Everything in necessities from food to gas has gotten much more expensive.

Furthermore, the Congressional Research Service projects Medicare Part B premiums will spike from $148.50 to $157.70 per month.

Social Security changes: workers to pay more taxes

Alongside the COLA raise, the SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase in January.

This will go up from $142,800 to $147,000, which comes following an increase in average wages.

It means workers on high salaries will be paying tax on a larger proportion of their earnings.

Social Security changes: raise for disabled Americans

The 5.9% COLA increase also applies to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will go up by $76 – from $1,282 to $1,358 a month.

SSDI aims to provide relief for those with disabilities who can no longer work, or at the same capacity as once before.

The benefit aims to replace a portion of the qualifying worker’s salary.

Social Security changes: raise for retirees

In October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase by 5.9 percent in January.

It means the average 2022 check for a retired worker will increase by $92 – from $1,565 to $1,657 a month.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will rise by $154 – from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

Social Security claimants are usually notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount.

Social Security changes: earnings limit increase, continued

However, starting from 2022, this threshold will increase to $19,560.

If you reach full retirement age in 2022, you’ll be able to earn $51,960 next year – up by $1,440 from the 2021 annual limit of $50,520.

In that event, $1 is withheld for every $3 earned over that threshold.

If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67. For others, it’s 66 and a specific number of months.

Social Security changes: earnings limit increase

Social Security claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits next month.

If you work while collecting Social Security benefits, then your benefits may be reduced, depending on how much you earn.

If your income is more than $18,960 during 2021, the SSA will withhold $1 for every $2 you earn over the limit if you’re below the full retirement age.

Social Security changes: credit-earning threshold hike

If you were born in 1929 or later, you must earn at least 40 credits over your working life to qualify for Social Security benefits.

This is set at a maximum of four per year.

The amount it takes to earn a single credit goes up slightly each year – and it’ll increase from $1,470 in 2021 to $1,510 in 2022 – a hike of $40.

Meanwhile, the number of credits needed for disability depends on your age when you become disabled.

How many people receive SSI?

According to the Social Security Administration, about 7.8million persons in the United States received SSI payments in July 2021.

The majority, 4.4million people aged eighteen to sixty-four, were seniors, 2.3million were children and teenagers, and 1.1million were children and teens.

Each of these groups’ average monthly benefits differed significantly.

How are payment reductions determined?

Monthly countable revenue is subtracted from the total monthly amount.

The sum payable is shared evenly between the two spouses in the case of an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

SSI payments are supplemented in several states.

How are SSI amounts determined?

For the year 2022, the maximum monthly federal payments are $841 for an eligible individual, $1,261 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $421 for an essential person.

In general, monthly amounts for the following year are calculated by multiplying the current year’s unrounded yearly amounts by the COLA effective in January of the following year.

The new unrounded sums are then divided by 12 and rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.

Supplement provided by Social Security

Some types of state supplement payments are administered by the Social Security Administration in these states, while others are administered by the state:

States without supplemental payments

The following states do not provide funds in addition to the federal SSI payment:

Northern Mariana Islands

Contacting the SSA, continued

The following are examples of automated telephone services:

Requesting a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary

Requesting a replacement Medicare Card or applying for help with Medicare prescription drug costs

Getting claim status

Finding addresses for local Social Security offices

Requesting a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes

Hearing information about SSI, COLA, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services

Updating addresses or phone numbers for Social Security benefits

You can contact the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778 if you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment.

Contacting the SSA

During the coronavirus pandemic, several Social Security offices were only open for in-person visits for severe cases.

The easiest method to reach a representative for assistance, according to the Social Security Administration, is to go to SSA.gov or phone 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

According to the administration, wait times are often shorter Wednesday through Friday or later in the day.

Telephone services that are automated are also accessible 24 hours a day.

Can I be overpaid in SS benefits?

Unfortunately, there’s a risk that your Social Security benefits payout will be higher than you’re owed.

According to AARP, this happened just 0.2% of the time in the 2019 fiscal year.

In this situation, the SSA will usually notify you of the overpayment, and you will be required to reimburse it.

Your benefits, however, may be delayed until the debt is paid off.

What to do about being underpaid

With almost 70million Americans relying on Social Security income each month, errors are going to occur.

If you believe you have been underpaid, there are steps you may take to make things right. An underpayment is defined by the Social Security Administration (SSA) as:

the amount of an accumulated benefit was not paid

a check(s) for proper payment to a deceased beneficiary were not negotiated

a payment that was provided was returned or not received

If you are underpaid, contact the Social Security Administration as soon as possible at 800-772-1213.

What is the maximum monthly amount?

In 2022, the maximum federal SSI payout for an eligible individual is $841 per month.

The amount is $1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly cost for an essential individual is $421.

SSI payment schedule

The 2022 payment schedule for SSI is as follows:

February 1

March 1

April 1

April 29

June 1

July 1

August 1

September 1

September 30

November 1

December 1

December 30

Applying for SSI benefits

You can apply for Supplemental Security (SSI)Income after determining if you are qualified for the program.

The Social Security Administration website explains how to apply for benefits.

Children under the age of 18

People between the ages of 18 and 64

People above the age of 65

Is it possible to qualify if you get benefits?